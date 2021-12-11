Xsolla’s Celebrated Virtual Video Game Industry Event, Game Carnival, Returns May 11-12, 2021

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gamecarnival–Xsolla, the video game commerce company powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally, is hosting a reimagined Game Carnival on May 11-12, 2021. The innovative virtual game industry event that hosted thousands of attendees, 220+ exhibitors, and 5000+ meetings in 2020 will have a new immersive experience, updated networking features, two speaking stages with dozens of industry experts, and 1-on-1 private meeting spaces. Razer, Sega, and many more will be providing giveaways that a few lucky registrants and attendees can win leading up to and during the event (https://gamecarnivalevent.com/).





“Xsolla supports digital events, such as Game Carnival, as part of our ongoing commitment to help game developers connect, learn and share with fellow industry professionals,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “Inspired by the success and learnings from last year’s events, we are bringing Game Carnival back as a wholly reimagined experience that delivers even more value to indie game developers, publishers, and all industry attendees.”

Game Carnival 2021’s virtual world is built on GenXP’s rich platform environment. The immersive experience offers a range of features to facilitate education and industry networking, including:

Drop in and out of private meeting spaces either scheduled or on-demand. Engage with your clients or friends in a secure, private setting

Dynamic speaking and presentation environments, hosting industry luminaries on a range of topics

Customize your look and experience with interactive avatars

Share and collect contact information, right to your inbox with the click of a button

Cross-platform support for easy event access with only a web browser required

Livestream from social platforms

“Xsolla has been steadfast in their mission to innovate and provide new ways to drive video game commerce forward,” said Vince McMullin, CEO of GenXP. “They have been a tremendous partner to work with as we use the GenXP platform to level-up Game Carnival 2021 and propel virtual event technologies to new heights of performance, accessibility and inclusivity.”

For additional information on Game Carnival and a full list of exhibitors, visit https://gamecarnivalevent.social/press.

About Xsolla:

Xsolla is the video game commerce company, powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine, that helps developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine powers the full suite of cloud-based tools to promote and monetize projects, while Xsolla Business Engine provides clients with the roadmap to maximize those tools, and connect them with industry partnerships to expand their business. The two work seamlessly together — for businesses of all sizes, from indie to enterprise — to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing and monetization so they can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games and KRAFTON. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.

About GenXP:

GenXP is a subsidiary of TurboPlay Corporation, a pioneer in scalable, digital marketplace technologies. Based out of New Brunswick, Canada, GenXP leverages these technologies to generate custom virtual experiences for the new [not] normal, and beyond. With hard work and innovation, we push the boundaries of technological possibilities to shape new realities, creating engaging, social, experiential memories. Our virtual event platform and services empower our clients to engage their audiences, fans, colleagues, and customers in virtually limitless ways. Say hello@genxp.com.

