WiSA Certifies Axiim WM Speaker Series

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands, and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced it has certified the WM line of powered, wireless loudspeakers from Axiim. Each WM Series speaker features wireless connectivity to all WiSA Certified transmitters including Axiim’s own LINK and Q UHD.





“The Axiim WM series is beautifully designed both esthetically and sonically,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “Axiim has delivered a great assortment of powerful speaker solutions that allow for multiple system configurations that perfectly compliment their amazing LINK and Q UHD WiSA Certified transmitters.”

“We are excited to see the growth in the wireless home audio category driven by the WiSA Association,” said James Hammer, CEO of Axiim. “Our WM speakers reflect our passion for great sound and our commitment to continue to deliver amazing audio solutions that break down barriers of complexity that so often prevent the enjoyment of great audio.”

“In recognition of this exciting milestone,” James continued, “we are offering a two week promotion of a 40% discount on all Axiim audio system bundles with both the Q UHD Transmitter and the LINK Transmitter designed for WiSA Ready products like Xbox and LG OLED and Nanocell TVs on Axiim.com.”

Axiim 40% Off Two-Week Promo Bundle Pricing



(ends June 15th 2020, perfect for Father’s Day)

Bundles with Axiim Q UHD (multiple HDMI AVR for all Smart TVs)



Q UHD + 7.1 WM Series Wireless Pro Bundle – Retail: $4,599, Two-Week Promo: $2,759



Q UHD + 7.1 WM Series Wireless Essential Bundle – Retail: $4,199, Two-Week Promo: $2,519



Q UHD + 5.1 WM Series Wireless Essential Bundle – Retail: $3,499, Two-Week Promo: $2,099



Q UHD + 5.1 WM Series Wireless Pro Bundle – Retail: $3,899, Two-Week Promo: $2,339

Bundles with Axiim Q LINK (for all WiSA Ready TVs and Xbox One gaming systems)



LINK + 5.1 WM Series Essential Bundle – Retail: $2,499, Two-Week Promo: $1,499



LINK + 3.1 WM Series Essential Bundle – Retail: $1,799, Two-Week Promo: $1,079



LINK + 2.1 WM Series Essential Bundle – Retail: $1,299, Two-Week Promo: $779



For more info visit Axiim and WiSA web sites at:



https://axiim.com/collections/products

https://wisaassociation.org/

The WM series consists of the WM5311FS towers ($1,089/pair), the WM5111SS monitors ($689/pair), the WM5211CS center channel ($449/each) and the WM121SW subwoofer ($499/each) and allows consumers to build the system that is right for them from a simple 2.0 to a full 7.1 or anywhere in between. All WiSA Certified Axiim speakers and transmitters enjoy 24bit/96kHz HD wireless audio regardless of system configuration.

The Axiim WM towers, monitors and centers utilize 5” drivers with cast aluminum baskets, 1” cloth dome wide surround tweeters in slim, sealed enclosures with powerful class-D amplifiers and custom digital signal processing. The 300 watt 12” subwoofer delivers impressive low-frequency extension and definition from its sealed enclosure. All Axiim WM wireless speakers are designed in the U.S. and available on axiim.com.

About Axiim

Axiim, headquartered in the Seattle area, designs and manufactures wireless home theater loudspeakers and the award-winning Axiim Q audio/video media center. It is a member of the WiSA Association, as well as a Microsoft Partner and Intel Preferred Vendor. Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology for the consumer home entertainment markets.

All Axiim products leverage the WiSA technology to ensure interoperability between member brands, allowing retailers to provide audio/video products that meet the customer’s desired features and price points. For more information, visit axiim.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

