Visit Jenne, Inc.’s Virtual Booth at Channel Partners Virtual 2020 Event to Learn About Avaya Cloud Office

Avaya UCaaS offer supported by Jenne’s outstanding agent support to drive organizations’ journey to cloud communications

AVON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AvayaCloudOffice–Jenne, Inc., a value-added technology distributor and cloud master agent, is partnering with Avaya to present its Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral® offering at the Channel Partners Virtual Event, September 8-10, 2020. Business partners, resellers and agents who attend the conference can learn more about this offer, which combines RingCentral’s leading Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) platform with Avaya technology, services and migration capabilities. Jenne offers the channel’s leading service and support for Avaya Cloud Office agents to be successful.

In addition to Jenne’s sponsorship of a virtual booth, Jenne also is presenting a ‘Fast Ball Pitch’ on Tuesday, September 8 at 2:35 p.m. In a quick five minutes, conference attendees will learn the benefits of Avaya Cloud Office.

Jenne was Avaya’s first Master Agent when Avaya launched its agent program in 2018. Since then, Jenne’s outstanding agent support led Jenne to become Avaya’s leading Master Agent for Avaya’s UCaaS business, resulting in Avaya naming Jenne as its 2019 Avaya Cloud Partner of the Year at Avaya ENGAGE in February 2020.

Interested attendees who would like to attend the Channel Partners Virtual event may access this link: https://l.feathr.co/Channel-Partners-Virtual-2020-Jenne-Inc and use the code JENNE for a free limited pass or discounts on a standard or premier pass.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Algo, Cambium Networks, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Intermedia, Konftel, LogMeIn, Lifesize, Mitel, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic iPro, Poly, Razberi, RingCentral, Snom, Spectralink, and Status Solutions. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, Avaya has enabled organizations around the globe to win — by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. Visit their website at www.avaya.com.

