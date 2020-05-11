Video Games See Rising Demand as Players Look for Shared Experiences as a Result of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the gaming industry “Video Games See Rising Demand”

Video games have seen a surge in popularity during the pandemic as social-distancing keeps people in their homes. Many are using video games to entertain themselves and stay connected with friends and family. There has been a huge increase in sales for popular video game franchises like Animal Crossing, Call of Duty and Doom. Since its launch in March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become the best selling franchise game in the United States and helped the Nintendo company to double its sales of the Nintendo Switch console.

Multiplayer games have seen increased interest as people look for experiences they can share with friends from a safe distance. Warzone, a free-to-play mode that was added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in March saw the game’s monthly users rise to 62.7 million, an increase of 159%. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games recently added a new violence-free game mode called Party Royale which allows players to socialize with each other on a separate island as well as announcing new in-game concerts, such as the Astronomical event with rapper Travis Scott, which was attended by over 12 million people.

