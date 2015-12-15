Unravel New Paw-sibilities in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch

New Footage Revealed for the Bowser’s Fury Adventure, Along With a First Look at the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition System

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Throughout 35 years of Super Mario Bros. history, Mario has used power-ups to transform countless times, from Fire Mario to Tanooki Mario to Bee Mario and beyond. But the moment has finally arrived for Mario to assume a fearsome new feline form. He’ll need all the help he can get, since Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! In a new trailer, Nintendo tore back the curtains to reveal additional footage from the upcoming Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game, launching on Feb. 12 for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Have a quick look at what new threats await in the new trailer focusing on Bowser’s Fury here.





Nintendo also unveiled the new Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, with a distinct red-and-blue color scheme in honor of Mario’s iconic outfit. This special edition hardware will be available through select retailers beginning Feb. 12 at a suggested retail price of $299.99. It includes red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock and a red Nintendo Switch system – making this the first time the Nintendo Switch system itself will be available in a new color! It will also include a stylized Mario Red & Blue Edition Carrying Case and a screen protector to help protect the Nintendo Switch system when traveling through Warp Pipes or anywhere else life’s adventures may lead.

“We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Along with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we’re delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures.”

While some players may be fur-miliar with the original Super Mario 3D World game for the Wii U system, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch offers a number of additions to scratch the itch for new content. In the Super Mario 3D World part of the game, players can adventure through a whirlwind of colorful courses with friends and family wherever they may be, now with both online* and local** co-op multiplayer for up to four players, taking on the roles of characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad.

Two new amiibo figures will be launching alongside the game and available for purchase separately at select retailers. Both the new Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo will offer in-game enhancements for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Bowser and Bowser Jr. also have large roles to play in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and their amiibo figures, which will also be returning for purchase at select retailers, have special activations in Bowser’s Fury, too.

In addition to new details about the adventure that awaits in Bowser’s Fury, Nintendo also announced the Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge, a special event for the Super Mario Bros. 35 game in which players from all over the world can work together to try to complete goals during a set period of time. A Nintendo Switch Online membership offers access to the competitive online battle game, Super Mario Bros. 35, for fans looking for a twist on a classic challenge. Players can put their Mario skills to the test during the Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge, which will be held three times from January to March.

To achieve the goal of the first Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge, players must work together to defeat 3.5 million Bowsers during the event period, which runs from 11 p.m. PT on Jan. 18 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 25. In addition to the 35-Player Battle mode, in which players can defeat Bowser as part of the regular gameplay, the Special Battle that week will feature courses with additional opportunities to battle with Bowser. During the event period, if the number of total Bowsers defeated in the game by players around the world rises to 3.5 million, individual players who defeat at least one Bowser will be eligible to receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points.*** Additional details about the next World Count Challenges taking place in February and March will be revealed in the future.

To learn more about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, visit https://supermario3dworld.nintendo.com/. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches in stores, in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com on Feb. 12 at a suggested retail price of $59.99. If players want to begin their journey as soon as the game launches, pre-purchase is now available.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

** Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

*** Players must opt in to send their play reports for Super Mario Bros. 35 to Nintendo in order to qualify for these Platinum Points. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points.

