Universal Display Corporation Holds Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today held its Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“Our focus remains on being at the forefront of leading-edge OLED technologies and materials and enabling our customers and the industry,” said Steven V. Abramson, Universal Display’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Innovation is at the center of UDC’s DNA and we are continuing to build on our core competencies and pioneering work in phosphorescent materials and OLED technologies. Our team of scientists and engineers are continuously inventing, developing and delivering next-generation emissive material systems and technologies to meet the ever-changing, and ever-evolving, customer specifications for a growing array of consumer applications.”

Abramson continued, “In 2019, we achieved record financial results and continued to strengthen our leadership position. We announced new customer and partnership agreements, expanded our footprint in Asia, established UDC Ventures, and reached a number of important R&D milestones. New OLED capacity and product introductions continue to fuel the proliferation of OLED displays in the consumer electronics landscape. Looking to the near-term, and acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic creates a high degree of uncertainty, we are excited to play a key role in the OLED market evolution and are continuing to create and add value for our customers, and fortify our first-mover position in the industry through innovative products, services and solutions.”

During the annual meeting, shareholders voted on the three proposals described in the Company’s proxy statement for the meeting. The shareholders re-elected all nine nominees for the Company’s Board of Directors, approved a non-binding, advisory resolution on compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, and ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020.

The virtual annual meeting was broadcasted over the Internet. An online archive of the meeting will be available on the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, Universal Display Corporation’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

(OLED-C)

Contacts

Universal Display:

Darice Liu



investor@oled.com

media@oled.com

+1 609-964-5123