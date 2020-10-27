United States Data Center Construction Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Data Center Construction Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Data Center Construction Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The exponential growth of data requirements in the country has been fueling data center construction. As per Turner & Townsend, its data center cost index 2019 study suggested that in the United States, Dallas, North Virginia, and Phoenix were the “overheated” markets for Data Center construction in 2019.

Furthermore, JLL suggested that, in 2019, increased investments from the REITs with five major companies accounting for 29% of the total returns are expected to drive the market. This is also indicative of a positive investor investment trend to strengthen the demand for data center construction primarily driven by AI and 5G penetration.

Moreover, Big Data and IoT penetration in the country is expected to transform the size and scope of data center construction significantly. With the existing competition, organizations are under pressure to evolve IT scalability and capacity. Further, with the exponential growth of data, and hybrid cloud, data centers are gaining traction.

Also, according to Telecom Advisory Services, in 2019, the United States generated 41.52 million exabytes per month of internet traffic. According to Cisco, the cloud traffic in the North American region was nearly 4,860 exabytes per year in 2019. Another significant driver to data center construction in the country has been via recent economic incentives and tax benefits. Approximately 27 states leverage these factors to attract data center projects.

Key Market Trends

Cooling Systems (Mechanical Infrastructure) Expected to Show Significant Growth

The United States has maintained a continued growth in data center infrastructure solutions. The investments in tier-2 cities are responsible for data center facilities to rise, especially for local users, which is driving the growth of the data center cooling systems.

Several efforts have been made by the United States to modernize its data center infrastructure. In a plan to achieve this, the US Army is planning to spend up to USD 249 million to deploy private cloud computing services and data centers.

General Dynamics, HP, and Northrop Grumman are among the service providers selected for the Army Private Cloud contract, which will provide cloud computing services to consolidate data centers, using a secure private cloud.

System providers, along with cloud server providers, are regularly investing in the country in terms of new data center building, which are likely to have a positive impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Healthcare Industry Expected to Grow

Data generation is growing exponentially across the end-user industries, with the healthcare industry holding a significant share. The healthcare industry generates enormous amounts of data. Collection of data by various healthcare departments from clinical trials and several outpatient records is also required to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis. However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collection are not equipped with relevant infrastructure.

As a result, many healthcare institutes are facing pressure to reduce the cost structure of a company, to deliver full regulatory compliance and efficient solutions, with constraints about the increasing amount of data being generated.

Increasing regulations on data acquisition and records, especially the ones related to clinical trials, are drawing several healthcare clients toward datacenters. Further, several government initiatives taken up globally are expected to boost the colocation market. For instance, the Chinese government has pledged to create an industrial scale of medical services by 2020, which includes the inception of a new digital health trail for all citizens in the country.

To facilitate such transformation, over the forecast period, the country has planned to establish over 100 medical data centers that enable the sharing of health and medical data resources across several medical organizations in the country. Such a scenario opens several opportunities to the colocation market, globally.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the United States Data Center Construction Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several regional players offering innovative solutions and services in the market. The solution providers are increasingly expanding their data center capacity to cater to the growing demands of the customers.

June 2020 – Aligned announced the expansion of its hyperscale data center campus in Ashburn, Virginia, beginning construction on a second 120 MW facility in Loudoun County. Building on Aligned’s existing 370,000 sqft, 60 MW Ashburn data center completed in 2019, the adjacent new 513,000-sqft facility will add 120 MW upon completion. At full build, the company’s hyperscale campus will offer approximately one million sqft of space and 180 MW of capacity. The company said that the campus sits positioned atop fiber and conduit routes that offer access to more than 50 carriers in the immediate area.

October 2019 – Foxconn Technology Group plans to begin construction on its planned high-performance computing data center in Mount Pleasant. The company had previously submitted plans to the village for the data center that featured a spherical building that drew comparisons to Spaceship Earth at the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World in Orlando or the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Cloud Applications, AI, and Big Data

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increase in Real Estate Costs

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Key US Data Center Construction Statistics

4.5.1 Number of Data Centers in the United States, 2019

4.5.2 Number of Data Center Under Construction in the United States, 2019

4.5.3 Average Capex And Opex for the US Data Center Construction

4.5.4 Power Capacity Absorption, Data Centers, in MW, Selected Cites, 2019

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Infrastructure

5.1.1 Electrical Infrastructure

5.1.1.1 UPS Systems

5.1.1.2 Other Electrical Infrastructure

5.1.2 Mechanical Infrastructure

5.1.2.1 Cooling Systems

5.1.2.2 Racks

5.1.2.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

5.1.3 General Construction

5.2 By Tier Type

5.2.1 Tier-I and -II

5.2.2 Tier-III

5.2.3 Tier-IV

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.3.3 Government and Defense

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Schneider SE

6.1.3 DPR Construction Inc.

6.1.4 Fortis Construction Inc.

6.1.5 Hensel Phelps Construction Co. Inc.

6.1.6 HITT Contracting Inc.

6.1.7 AECOM Engineering

6.1.8 Clune Construction Company LP

6.1.9 Nabholz Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tqp9t

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900