United States Commercial Lawn Mower Market 2020-2025: Connecting Lawn Mowers with the IoT & Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market size is likely to reach revenues of over $4.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2025.

The U.S. commercial lawn mowers industry is growing due to the demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks. The use of IoT-enabled systems in combination with machine learning and AI could lead to a paradigm shift in the country’s system management and control.

The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the market in the US. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry’s need for innovative lawn mower products. Because of their application in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial technology would fuel market growth.

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market will witness surging demand during the period 20192025. With the increase in spending toward the professional landscaping services, connecting lawn mowers with the internet of technology, development of sustainable cities, among others, the demand for various lawn mowers is anticipated to increase. Further, activities such as golf, are becoming mainstream consumer leisure destinations, thereby witnessing high growth in the US.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the U.S. commercial lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. commercial lawn mower market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the U.S. commercial lawn mower market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the U.S. commercial lawn mower market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global commercial lawn mower market share?

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market is moderately fragmented, with several local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence.

While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.

Prominent Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

Textron

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Alamo Group

Altoz

AGCO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company

Carraro

Chervon Group

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Generac

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Lowe’s Corporation (KOBALT)

Makita Corporation

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft of Mayville

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool (WORX)

R&R Products

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

Schiller Grounds Care

Techtronic Industries

Turflynx

Venture Products

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. commercial lawn mower market during the forecast period:

Connecting Lawn Mowers with the IoT

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Scope of the Report

Segmentation by Products

Walk-Behind Mowers

Self-propelled

Push

Hover

Ride-on Mowers

Standard Ride-on

Zero-turn

Lawn Tractor

Garden Tractor

Robotic Mowers

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

Segmentation by Blade Type

Cylinder

Deck/Standard

Mulching

Lifting

Segmentation by Other Type

Drive Type

AWD

FWD

RWD

Start Type

Keyed Start

Push Start

Segmentation by End-user

Professional Landscaping Services

Gold Courses

Government & Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia442q

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900