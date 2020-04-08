U.S. Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2020 to 2026) – Favorable Reimbursement Policies Present Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Patient monitoring devices provide assistance in continuous measurement of a patient’s health parameter such as heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation and many other parameters which has become a common feature of all healthcare settings. The U.S. Patient monitoring market is is expected to reach $13,110.7 million by 2026 growing at low single digit CAGR.

The increase in the rate of surgeries and diseased population requires continuous monitoring, increasing demand for portable and remote patient monitoring and increasing funding and investment in patient monitoring are driving the market growth. However, the high cost of patient monitoring devices, stringent regulatory approvals for products, Patient safety and inaccuracy concerns associated with patient monitoring devices, increased product recalls are restraining the market growth.

Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Dexcom Inc. (U.S.), Masimo Corporation (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), BioTelemetry Inc. (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Natus medical incorporated (U.S.), iRhythm Technologies, Inc (U.S.) and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increase in the Rate of Surgeries and Diseased Population Require Continuous Monitoring.

3.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Portable and Remote Patient Monitoring Devices.

3.3.1.3 Increasing Funding and Investment in Patient Monitoring

3.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

3.3.1.5 Technological Advancements

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 The High Cost of Patient Monitoring Devices

3.3.2.2 Patient Safety and Inaccuracy Concern Associated With Patient Monitoring Devices

3.3.2.3 Increased Product Recalls

3.3.2.4 Lack of Cyber-Security in Wireless Patient Monitoring Devices

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for New Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.2 The U.S.

3.5 Technological Advancements

3.5.1 Biosticker

3.5.2 Artificial Intelligence in Patient Monitoring Devices

3.5.3 Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices

3.5.4 IoT in Patient Monitoring System

3.5.5 Home Dialysis Remote Patient Monitoring System

3.6 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Clinical Trials

3.9 Market Share Analysis

3.10 Patient Monitoring Devices Number of Units Sold and Installed Base

4 Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Devices

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Neuromonitoring Devices

4.3 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

4.4 Blood Glucose Monitors

4.5 Cardiac Monitoring Devices

4.6 Fetal and Neonatal Care Monitoring Devices

4.7 Respiratory Monitoring Devices

4.8 Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices

4.9 Temperature Monitoring Devices

4.10 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices (RPM)

5 Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Portability

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Stationary Patient Monitoring Devices

5.3 Portable Patient Monitoring Devices

5.4 Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices

5.5 Implantable Patient Monitoring Devices

6 Patient Monitoring U.S. Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4 Home Healthcare

6.5 Others (Sleep Centers, Clinics/Physician Offices, Hospices)

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Approvals

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Agreements, Partnership and Collaboration

7.5 Acquisition

8 Major Player Profiles

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.2 Bio Telemetry Inc

8.3 Dexcom, Inc

8.4 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

8.5 GE Healthcare

8.6 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

8.7 Irhythm Technologies, Inc.

8.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.9 Masimo Corporation

8.10 Medtronic, Plc

8.11 Natus Medical Incorporated.

8.12 Omron Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia3p46

