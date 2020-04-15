Triax Technologies Launches Social Distancing and Contact Tracing IoT Solution, Helping Keep Workers Safe During COVID-19 and Beyond

Proximity Trace Helps Organizations Minimize Exposure for Workers and Aims to Get Them Back to Work More Safely

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–In response to the need for greater worker protection during the COVID-19 pandemic, Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) worksite technology, today announced a new IoT system, Proximity TraceTM. The new solution provides proximity distancing alerts and contact tracing through a wearable device for workers across many industries, including construction, heavy industrial, energy and manufacturing. It offers added protection for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and helps companies get workers back to work safely, while addressing recommended social distancing practices.

“In talking with our customers, we recognized a critical industry need to keep workers safe from COVID-19 exposure on the worksite, so we quickly got to work developing a solution,” said Robert Costantini, Triax Technologies CEO. “We leveraged our experience in IoT technology and workforce safety monitoring to address companies’ urgent needs for workers to maintain appropriate distances, to perform historical contact tracing for any employee testing positive for the virus, and to assist companies in getting their workforce back on the job as they implement new safety protocols. Our solution is designed to ease the burden on workers to maintain appropriate distances as part of new safety practices that very well could become the next normal.”

The Proximity Trace devices are affixed to a hard hat or worn on the body with a lanyard and emit a progressively louder alarm, alerting workers when they are too close to each other. This enables them to focus on their work, rather than worrying about their proximity to another worker or potential exposure to the virus. The alarm can also serve to change behaviors by reminding workers to practice safe social distancing. In the event that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19, an employer can conduct contact tracing using historical data captured passively by the worker’s device to identify who may have been exposed. Traditional methods of contact tracing rely on workers’ memories and whether they can identify by name other workers they were in contact with during a given time period. With more reliable information, companies can decide who needs to be in mandatory or precautionary quarantine per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, and whether the site can continue to operate safely without the need to shut down the entire operation.

“Worker safety is our top priority, so we were thrilled to hear that our technology partner Triax developed a solution to address the social distancing and contact tracing problems the industry is facing during COVID-19,” said Jason Pelkey, senior vice president, Chief Information Officer, Gilbane Building Company. “We’re rolling this out at our active sites and we’re excited about the role it could play in keeping workers safer at those sites as well as non-essential sites as we begin returning those to full operational status in the months to come.”

Proximity Trace was designed to support appropriate social distancing guidelines as outlined by government agencies. It can be used alongside an organization’s internal policies on social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Proximity Trace doesn’t use Triax’s proprietary mesh network, but rather communicates separately to a cloud dashboard specifically designed for contact tracing. The product is undergoing field testing and key feedback from early customers will be incorporated into production for commercial availability.

Triax is a proven leader in the field of industrial wearables. Its flagship Spot-r technology has been deployed, maintained and managed in construction and industrial settings, with customers leveraging hundreds or thousands of the IoT devices on individual worksites.

About Triax Technologies

Triax Technologies, Inc. develops and delivers a fully connected IoT worksite platform through a proprietary communication hub designed for construction, energy, heavy industrial and other challenging IT environments. Its flagship Spot-r system elevates worksite visibility, safety and security while minimizing risk by connecting workers, equipment and management through a scalable, minimal infrastructure network, wearables and other sensors, and a cloud-based dashboard. By providing real-time, data-driven visibility into site access, worker and equipment location, manpower and safety incidents, Spot-r enables intelligent, actionable insights, helping firms streamline processes and work safer and smarter. The company is privately held and based in Norwalk, Conn.

