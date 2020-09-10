TIBCO Named a Leader in Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning by Independent Research Firm

TIBCO Data Science Recognized Among The 11 Most Significant Providers in Comprehensive Product Evaluation

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced that TIBCO® Data Science has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning, Q3 2020.

According to Forrester, “For enterprises serious about AI, implementing the right Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning (PAML) solutions will be the most important decision they make.” Forrester segments PAML into three segments: multimodal, notebook-based, and automation-focused. This Forrester Wave™ evaluates vendors in the multimodal segment.

“Predictive analytics is at the core of the most exciting apps in technology and business today. Our customers are using TIBCO Data Science to build a wide range of machine learning applications, from customer engagement, to predictive operations, to business resiliency, and a host of asset health and IoT applications. You’d be hard pressed to find an area of business today that hasn’t been disrupted by predictive analytics and data science,” said Michael O’Connell, chief analytics officer, TIBCO. “To be recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave is an important milestone for our community of employees, partners, and customers who build and use our solutions.”

TIBCO Data Science uniquely addresses the needs of not only data scientists but also data analysts and developers who are looking to make their applications smarter and infused with predictive insights. TIBCO Data Science brings together critical functionality that includes data preparation, model design, deployment, and monitoring in a tightly integrated environment that leverages TIBCO Spotfire® and TIBCO® Streaming. Key features include supporting collaboration, driving automation in analytics through machine learning and smart recommendations, and providing an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

The Forrester Wave™ is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. Forrester evaluated vendors against 26 criteria grouped in three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

The report is available for download here, compliments of TIBCO.

