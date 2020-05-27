Thread Group Certifies IoT Hub for Smart Commercial Buildings and New Components

Expands with new partnerships, resources and board appointments

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Thread Group, an alliance addressing IoT convergence, security, power, and architecture challenges at the network layer, confirmed several new components from Silicon Labs, NXP™ Semiconductors and Nordic Semiconductor, along with a product from WideSky, have successfully passed its rigorous specification compliance and interoperability testing.

The WideSky Hub is the first certified and widely available Built on Thread product for commercial buildings, energy and industry applications. WideSky’s wireless hub uses Thread to cost-effectively and reliably access valuable data across subsystems, devices and sensors without cables. Thread also ensures scalability and compatibility for the data infrastructure monitoring and controlling solutions of the future.

“ Thread’s self-healing mesh network gives the WideSky Hub the ability to enable both device-to-device and device-to-cloud communication securely,” said John Meehan, CEO of WideSky. “ Leveraging an IP-based wireless standard was necessary because our commercial applications demand reliable, secure and cost-effective connectivity. Thread was the obvious solution for us.”

To ensure that technology from different manufacturers can ultimately communicate, reliably and securely, the WideSky Hub passed Thread’s tests against multiple vendor configurations, and joins a growing list of 33 other Thread-certified solutions.

Thread Group Adds Leadership & Expertise

In addition to these new certifications, the Thread Group confirmed a majority of its board members for their next term. Relatively new to the ranks are Stuart Cheshire, distinguished engineer from Apple, and Brent Protzman, director of standards and building science at Lutron.

They have joined Thread Group’s executive board, which includes reputable executives from Apple, Arm, Google, Lutron, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM, Qualcomm, Siemens, Silicon Labs, Somfy and Yale Security.

IoT Solutions for Commercial Industry Expand with New DiiA Alliance and Innovation Award

In April, Thread selected Envio Systems as the latest winner of its innovation enabler program. The board granted the award to support the promise and potential impact of Envio’s smart building automation solutions. The innovation enabler program helps smaller companies launch Thread-enabled products. To be considered, early-stage companies are encouraged to complete the short online application form.

In addition, Thread Group announced a liaison agreement with DiiA, the global DALI alliance of companies from the lighting and building automation industry, hoping to deepen the integration of IoT lighting solutions for the commercial industry.

These accomplishments underscore the progress being made every day by Thread developers, manufacturers and enthusiasts around the world, supporting the interoperability of IoT solutions.

Register Now for Virtual Member Meeting in late June

The Thread Group will host their all-member meeting virtually on June 23 and 24. The packed agenda will include guest speakers and breakout sessions for technical, marketing and certification specific topics. It will also include an insightful presentation from Tobin Richardson, president and ceo of the Zigbee Alliance, speaking to Thread Group’s engagement with Project Connected Home over IP. All levels of Thread membership can register to attend. To learn more about Thread, or if you’re interested in becoming a member, please visit our website.

About Thread Group

Formed in 2013, the non-profit Thread Group is focused on making Thread the foundation for the internet of things in homes and commercial buildings. Built on open standards, Thread is a low power wireless networking protocol that enables direct, end-to-end, secure and scalable connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet. And, because Thread is IP-based, it seamlessly integrates with many environments, apps, devices and clouds. The Thread Group provides a rigorous certification program to ensure device interoperability and a positive user experience. Thread is backed by industry-leading companies including Apple, Arm, Google/Nest, Lutron, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM, Qualcomm, Siemens, Silicon Labs, Somfy, and Yale Security.

