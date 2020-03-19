TDK Joins the Responsible Business Alliance

RBA is an industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains

TDK is committed to endorse the vision and mission of the RBA across the global TDK entities and to strengthen its CSR activities

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TDK Corporation (TOKYO:6762) announces that it has recently joined the Responsible Business Alliance (headquartered in Virginia, U.S.A.; hereinafter “RBA”), the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains.



As an Affiliate Member of the RBA, TDK fully supports the vision and mission of the RBA and continuously improve its own operations in accordance with the RBA Code of Conduct. TDK will also support and encourage its first-tier suppliers to do the same.

RBA Vision and mission

Vision: A global electronics industry that creates sustainable value for workers, the environment and business.

Mission: Members, suppliers and stakeholders collaborate to improve working and environmental conditions through leading standards and practices.

The purpose of joining the RBA is to bolster efforts for the rights, health and safety of workers in the global TDK Group and its first-tier suppliers, as well as for the environment. We aim to fulfill our social responsibility and further enhance the credibility of the TDK Group by publicly pledging to practice the RBA Code of Conduct, the global standard, and making it the clear standard for the TDK Group.

TDK will continue to put in practice its corporate motto, “ Contribute to culture and industry through creativity,” and strengthen its CSR activities with its customers, suppliers and other stakeholders to advance the development of a sustainable society and champion well-being for all people through its innovative core technologies and solutions.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK’s comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

About the Responsible Business Alliance

The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a nonprofit coalition of leading companies dedicated to improving social, environmental and ethical conditions in their global supply chains. The RBA has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training and assessment tools to support continual improvement. The RBA and its Responsible Minerals, Labor and Factory Initiatives have nearly 400 members with combined annual revenues of greater than $7.7 trillion, directly employing over 21.5 million people, with products manufactured in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit ResponsibleBusiness.org and follow @RBAllianceOrg.



http://www.responsiblebusiness.org/

