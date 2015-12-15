Strategy Analytics: Tablet Market Posts 18% Annual Increase in 2020, Strongest Growth in 7 Years

Global market grew 28% year-on-year in Q4 2020 amid strong holiday demand for entertainment devices and continued work/school-from-home activity

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As 2020 dragged on, tablet vendors delivered much needed options to support learning and working from home, according to Strategy Analytics’ latest report. Especially for users working within a tight budget, tablets are proving to be credible mobile computing alternatives to notebooks, as mobile computing demand showed double-digit year-on-year growth in 2020. While the world optimistically looks to 2021 and the emphasis on work-from-home and e-learning changes once again, can tablets continue to play such a large role?

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “The new normal will start to emerge in 2021 as pandemic restrictions slowly fade away, but we fully expect work-from-home and learn-from-home will have won over fans among workers, students, companies, and educational institutions alike. How tablet vendors choose to address this urgent need for mobile productivity will depend on their unique set of strengths and weaknesses, but it is clear that they must fight even harder for revenue in this competitive environment. Risk remains for tablets to be outflanked by notebooks or smartphones in the future.”

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst added, “Apple had a great holiday quarter with shipments up 37% year-on-year, fulfilling consumer, commercial, and education demand. Several major Android vendors did as well or even better on an annual growth basis as Android tablets have a cost advantage over iPad. Amazon has great value at low cost and typically does very well during the holidays. Samsung and Lenovo had a very strong quarter of performance as their portfolios are wide-ranging, up-to-date, and innovative for entertainment and productivity needs.”

Exhibit 1: 2020 was a Year Filled with Positive Records for the Tablet Market1

Global Tablet Shipments by Vendor

(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

Vendor

Q4 ’20

2020

Q4 ’19

2019

Quarterly Growth

Y/Y

Annual Growth

Y/Y

Apple

18.6

57.6

13.5

44.3

37%

30%

Samsung

10.2

31.2

7.0

21.8

46%

43%

Amazon

6.7

17.1

4.9

15.2

37%

12%

Lenovo

5.6

14.0

2.5

8.5

120%

66%

Huawei

3.5

16.4

4.3

14.4

-19%

14%

Others

18.0

51.9

16.5

55.9

9%

-7%

Totals

62.5

188.3

48.6

160.2

28%

18%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Tablet Market Share by Vendor

(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

 

 

 

 

Vendor

Q4 ’20

2020

Q4 ’19

2019

 

 

 

 

Apple

29.7%

30.6%

27.8%

27.7%

 

 

 

 

Samsung

16.3%

16.6%

14.4%

13.6%

 

 

 

 

Amazon

10.7%

9.1%

10.0%

9.5%

 

 

 

 

Lenovo

8.9%

7.5%

5.2%

5.3%

 

 

 

 

Huawei

5.5%

8.7%

8.7%

9.0%

 

 

 

 

Others

28.8%

27.6%

33.9%

34.9%

 

 

 

 

Totals

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

 

 

 

 

Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

 

 

 

 

Exhibit 2: Apple iPadOS Continues to Outperform Other Ecosystems, Reaching 31% Share in 20201

Global Tablet Shipments by Operating System

(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units)

Operating System

 

Q4 ’20

 

2020

 

Q4 ’19

 

2019

 

Quarterly Growth

Y/Y

 

Annual Growth

Y/Y

Android

 

36.6

 

108.1

 

29.1

 

95.1

 

26%

 

14%

iOS/iPadOS

 

18.6

 

57.6

 

13.5

 

44.3

 

37%

 

30%

Windows

 

7.0

 

21.6

 

5.8

 

20.1

 

20%

 

7%

Chrome

 

0.4

 

1.0

 

0.2

 

0.7

 

53%

 

50%

Totals

 

62.5

 

188.3

 

48.6

 

160.2

 

28%

 

18%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Tablet Market Share by Operating System

(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating System

 

Q4 ’20

 

2020

 

Q4 ’19

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Android

 

58.5%

 

57.4%

 

59.8%

 

59.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

iOS/iPadOS

 

29.7%

 

30.6%

 

27.8%

 

27.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Windows

 

11.2%

 

11.5%

 

11.9%

 

12.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chrome

 

0.6%

 

0.5%

 

0.5%

 

0.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Totals

 

100.0%

 

100.0%

 

100.0%

 

100.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

1 All figures are rounded

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Devices

