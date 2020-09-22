Spirent Federal Validates M-Code Simulator

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spirent Federal Systems, the nation’s leading provider of GPS and GNSS simulators, announced today the successful validation of SimMNSA, Spirent Federal’s M-Code simulator with testing capabilities that fully supports MNSA-encrypted signals. This testing was performed in collaboration with the US Air Force.

Until recently, such sensitive testing required Government approved data sets which were limiting in terms of location, date, time and other critical testing variables. Adhering to government guidance, Spirent Federal has demonstrated the ability to meet the requirements encompassed within these data sets without the need for the data sets themselves. Spirent Federal can supply the data set equivalent scenarios that will greatly accelerate the receiver evaluation process.

“Although we received security approval from the government in 2018 to deliver the system to our customers, we wanted government validation of our simulator’s performance. The US Air Force provided guidance on the testing that is necessary to validate the performance. We are proud to say that testing was successful for all stated criteria.” said Roger Hart, Director of Engineering.

To learn more about SimMNSA visit www.spirentfederal.com/gps/products/simmnsa

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that helps communications service providers, equipment manufacturers, device makers and enterprises accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Spirent develops leading-edge autonomous test and assurance solutions and services that help customers find clarity in the face of complexity, overcome the challenges of a fast‐approaching future, and ultimately deliver on their promise to their own customers of secure and robust communications. Spirent is enabling next-generation technologies like 5G, cloud, SD-WAN, positioning and navigation applications, cybersecurity, augmented and virtual reality, IoT, autonomous vehicles and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

