South Carolina Department of Transportation Completes Upgrade to Iteris ClearGuide for Improved Statewide Mobility

ClearGuide to Help South Carolina Plan for New Traffic Patterns During Reopening

ClearGuide, utilizing traffic data from HERE Technologies, provides real-time, historical and contextual transportation analytics to improve safety and mobility

ClearGuide integrates with the same transportation data engine as South Carolina’s existing 511 system, also provided by Iteris

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has upgraded to the ClearGuide™ solution to support its statewide transportation operations program.





The multi-year agreement, which is renewable for up to five years, has a total potential value of $1.8 million. SCDOT was given early access to the ClearGuide solution to help reduce travel delays, and manage congestion and evacuation traffic during and after severe weather conditions. Full implementation of the ClearGuide solution, part of the ClearMobility™ Platform, is now complete.

With real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – ClearGuide gives SCDOT the ability to analyze and visualize traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety across the state, and support its 10-year improvement plan. The data utilized in the ClearGuide solution also supports the state’s 511 traveler information service, which Iteris developed and has operated since 2013, including a website, mobile apps and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) telephone system.

With ClearGuide, SCDOT has access to powerful features including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy analysis of major South Carolina roadways through user-defined routes. The ClearGuide solution is designed to grow and expand to meet SCDOT’s future challenges, as well as ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and autonomous vehicles.

“We are pleased to have completed SCDOT’s upgrade to the ClearGuide solution,” said Rob Perry, traffic engineering director at SCDOT. “As the state begins to plan its reopening, ClearGuide will enable SCDOT to calculate changes in speeds and travel times as we return to more normal, pre-pandemic traffic patterns.”

“It is our privilege to support SCDOT’s goal of improving the performance of its roadways, as well as the safety and quality of life of the travelling public,” said Scott Perley, vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “With ClearGuide, SCDOT can apply our cutting-edge mobility intelligence solution to make South Carolina’s roads safer and more efficient as the state begins to reopen. We are now excited to continue our journey as SCDOT takes full advantage of ClearGuide’s powerful analytical capabilities.”

SCDOT joins over 20 government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including Transport Canada, Minnesota DOT, Utah DOT, Virginia DOT and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), that use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of Iteris’ mobility intelligence and performance measurement solutions to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

The ClearMobility Platform is the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.

