Soracom Introduces New IoT Connectivity Pricing Plan for 2021

New flat rate plan allows IoT manufacturers, product developers and businesses to reduce overall connectivity costs 30-60% vs. other providers

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a new flat rate pricing plan that allows companies deploying IoT solutions in the U.S. and Canada to reduce overall connectivity costs 30 percent to 60 percent over other IoT connectivity providers. IoT manufacturers, product developers and businesses can now take advantage of easy-to-use IoT connectivity with a large coverage footprint in the United States and Canada, while gaining more predictable monthly and annual pricing for their IoT deployments through Soracom’s commitment-free pricing model.

Customers deploying devices in the U.S. or Canada can now choose between Soracom’s standard pay-as-you-go global plan and the new flat rate plan, which includes a set amount of 3G, LTE, or LTE-M connectivity at a low monthly cost. This provides users that primarily build, test or operate IoT solutions in North America a similar service to Soracom’s global offering at a highly competitive price.

Packages start as low as $1 per month, data can be selected in increments of 3MB, 20MB, 50MB, or 100MB, and customers can change their monthly allocation at any time through the Soracom user console. If a device exceeds its allocation, any overage is billed at standard pay-as-you-go rates to ensure that devices remain online as expected.

A major differentiator of Soracom’s pricing model is commitment-free billing, which lets users scale up or down at any time as project requirements change. For early stage projects seeking traction, this offers the flexibility to get prototypes into the field in days or to pause service entirely if needed. For successful projects scaling up, packages can be adjusted at any time, with no need to renegotiate legacy agreements built around smaller deployments.

“From the outset, we’ve pledged to make the most advanced IoT connectivity accessible to anyone with a device and a great idea,” said Kenta Yasukawa, co-founder and CTO, Soracom. “We want to make it easy for everyone to build, launch, and scale new connected solutions and experiences. That begins with making IoT connectivity simple and affordable.”

For more information about Soracom’s new North American pricing plan, visit https://www.soracom.io/pricing/package-pricing/.

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015 to create a more connected world by removing the barriers to IoT development, Soracom now serves more than 15,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Global enterprises and fast-growing start-ups trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

