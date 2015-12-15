Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium 2021 Focuses on “Game Changers” Who Are Making a Difference in the Energy and Utilities Industry

Event and new book to spotlight the utilities, policy makers, and stakeholders that are defining the role of customers in smart grid, smart cities, and the Utility of the Future

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnergyGameChangers–SmartEnergy IPTM, a division of SmartMark Communications, announced today that it will hold its 2021 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium virtually on June 8-9, 2021. The Symposium has been the premier event focused on the role of customers in grid modernization for more than a decade, and this year will focus on outstanding accomplishments of individuals and organizations that put customers at the center of their grid modernization plans.

Topics to be addressed at the event include:

Impact of Customer Education on Carbon Reduction

Community Engagement and Market Segmentation

Latest Advancements in Customer Education and Engagement

Optimizing AMI Investments

Renewable Energy and the Role of Education in Advancing DER

Special Considerations for Low Income Customers

Small Business Strategies

Smart Homes and Buildings

Smart Cities and Connected Communities

The Role of AI in Customer Experience

Latest Advancements in IoT for Connected Customers and Communities

Transportation Electrification and the Customer

Heeding the Call of The New Administration

This year, the White House has made climate change and a clean energy revolution a top priority. This event is a rallying call for stakeholders in technology and energy production and distribution to help articulate the benefits of smart energy investments for consumers.

“Whether it is the current events in Texas or the priority from the White House to focus on carbon reduction, it is clear that as an industry we must come together to educate consumers on the importance of grid modernization,” said Juliet Shavit, President of SmartMark Communications and Founder of the Symposium. “This unique event has been the go-to industry event for utilities and their stakeholders to share best practices for more than a decade.”

The “Game Changers” Book on Innovation in Energy

SmartEnergy IP is partnering with Electric Energy T&D Magazine to publish a book entitled “Energy Game Changers: People and Ideas That Are Leading the Way to Energy Innovation.” The book will be published after the Symposium and will feature ideas and essays from the event.

The two-day event is free of charge, but guests must be approved to attend. Learn more about speaking opportunities or register to attend at smartgridcustomereducation.com

About the Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium

The Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium is produced by SmartEnergy IP, a division of Smark Communications. The event is the longest-running, most influential gathering of utility industry professionals that meets annually to discuss best practices in smart grid customer education. To learn more about speaking or to register for the event, visit: smartgridcustomereducation.com.

About Electric Energy T&D Magazine

Since its inception, EET&D magazine has been positioned as the go-to resource for the latest on the transmission and distribution side of the global electric energy industry. With this industry in constant flux, not only is the power we use constantly changing, but the ways consumers use that energy is equally dynamic. By staying abreast of regulatory issues, industry trends and standards, business models, technological advances and innovative solutions, EET&D strives to deliver the latest and most relevant news. To learn more or to subscribe, visit electricenergyonline.com

