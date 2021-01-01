Salvatore Ferragamo and Medallia Together Amplify the Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the leader in experience management, announces that Salvatore Ferragamo, the iconic Italian luxury brand, has chosen Medallia Experience Cloud to improve the customer experience throughout its international network, both in physical stores and e-commerce sites.

The extreme attention to the customer has always been a central element for Ferragamo since its birth by its founder in 1927.

Thanks to Medallia’s technology solutions, Ferragamo has opened conversations with its customers to bring their sentiment and voice into the organization and to give front-end teams relevant customer information so they can identify effective solutions to revenue-impacting issues and strengthen the bond of trust with customers.

The original project roadmap coincided with the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ferragamo team quickly rethought the plan adapting it to the situation, anticipating the pilot on the US e-commerce channel and subsequently implementing the project in brick-and-mortar stores. The goal is to amplify the understanding of what touches customers’ emotions and to establish a direct personal connection through closing the loop with customers.

“An authentic dialogue with customers is essential for building lasting relationships and for enriching the brand. By listening to their requests, transforming criticisms into opportunities, flexibly and promptly finding solutions, helps strengthen the bond of trust and is the basis of a lasting relationship. Through the Medallia platform, we have opened an additional channel of listening and understanding with our customers, with the aim of transforming areas for improvement into opportunities and strengthening the bond that the Salvatore Ferragamo brand wants to have with its customers,” comments Micaela le Divelec Lemmi CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo Spa.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Salvatore Ferragamo on their mission to strengthen their bond with customers,” adds Leslie Stretch CEO of Medallia, who concludes “This famous Italian Icon delivers fabulous experiences around the world. Their dedication to delighting all their clients and fans is backed up by their investment in technology and talent, truly driving 21st century customer experience.”

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo based in Florence, is an Italian company leader in the luxury industry. The Group is active in the creation, production and sale of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories, along with women’s and men’s fragrances. The Group’s product offer also includes eyewear and watches, manufactured by licensees. With approximately 4,000 employees and a network of 654 mono-brand stores, the Ferragamo Group operates in Italy and worldwide through companies that allow it to be a leader in the European, American and Asian markets.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

