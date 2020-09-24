Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

2 hours ago

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on October 26, 2020 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2020.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 2,100 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 370 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Maureen Short

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

972-801-1899

maureen.short@rentacenter.com

You may have missed

Nintendo Download: Kirby Packs a Powerful Pink Punch

56 mins ago

Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and Mobilitie Supercharge the Fan Experience with 5G Upgrade

56 mins ago

Esri and AfroChampions Launch Partnership to Promote GIS in Africa

1 hour ago

Altium Accelerates IoT Hardware Development with Modular Design and Toradex Collaboration

1 hour ago

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advances the Global Food System Through Memory-Driven Computing With CGIAR

2 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!