PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences this month.

What: Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Conference When: Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at 1:30pm ET What: Deutsche Bank’s Technology Conference When: Monday, September 14th, 2020 at 8:05am ET What: BofA Securities – Industrial IoT & Automation Summit When: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020

To view the webcast for conferences please use the link below.

Webcast: www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm Replay: To access the replay via webcast, please visit www.ptc.com/for/investors.htm.

Please note that statements made at the conferences are as of the date of the conferences and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC’s anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

