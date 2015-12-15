PLAYSTUDIOS Honored as 2021 Top Publisher Awards Winner by Mobile Data and Performance Analytics Firm APP Annie

Las Vegas-based mobile game developer recognized among the world’s leading publishers and brands for the second consecutive year

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As it enters its 10th year of operation, mobile and social game developer PLAYSTUDIOS is again being recognized as a world leader by App Annie, the industry standard for app analytics and performance data. App Annie has named PLAYSTUDIOS one of its 2021 Top Publisher Awards winners, highlighting the developer on its Top 30 AMER Headquartered Overall Publishers list.

The honor marks back-to-back appearances by PLAYSTUDIOS on the Top Publisher Awards list; the company was also named one of the Top 30 AMER Headquartered Publishers in 2020. PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning and free-to-play casual games, including myVEGAS Slots, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, and POP! Slots apps. In the last year, the company has grown its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, forging new rewards partnerships and connecting more players with the world’s leading entertainment and leisure brands.

“ The Top Publisher Awards is a celebration of brands that continue to push the boundaries of mobile entertainment and engagement,” said PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chair, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. “ We are humbled to have a place on the App Annie list alongside many of the world’s most recognized companies, and we will honor this occasion with our continued commitment to innovation in our apps, our games, and our industry.”

App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards lists are comprised using combined iOS and Google Play revenue estimates. The rankings do not include revenue earned from in-app advertising, commerce, or payments outside of the app stores.

“ App Annie’s Top Publisher Awards celebrates the most successful mobile companies around the world. We are grateful and privileged to work with PLAYSTUDIOS and witness their growth, innovation, and creativity as they deliver engaging gaming experiences,” says Julia Kan, Vice President of Sales at App Annie.

PLAYSTUDIOS apps allow players to explore a virtual entertainment, gaming, and social landscape while earning loyalty points that can be redeemed for real-world rewards from the playAWARDS portfolio of reward partners. Players can download and play the PLAYSTUDIOS family of mobile apps free on iOS, Android, and Kindle devices.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. Its collection of original and published titles is powered by the company’s groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 15 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran hospitality, technology, and gaming entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About App Annie

App Annie is the industry’s most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie’s mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. Founded in 2010, the company launched the first mobile market data solution. In 2020, App Annie launched App Annie Ascend, an advertising analytics solution, making it the first company in its space to offer a side-by-side view of market data and companies’ own data to support mission-critical business decisions. Together, these solutions comprise the industry’s most complete mobile performance platform. More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across all geographies and industries rely on App Annie to drive their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide. To learn more about App Annie, visit https://www.appannie.com/en/.

