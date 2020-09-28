PDI Releases International Cloud-Based Logistics Solution for the Fuel Supply Chain

Global software company’s next-generation solution reduces complexity and increases visibility for haulers

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#logistics–PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum and logistics industries, announced the release of PDI Logistics Cloud international. The company’s holistic logistics software was specifically designed for the fuel supply chain and helps fuel retail, mineral oil, wholesale and hauler companies gain the end-to-end visibility they need to optimize their operations.

Logistics Cloud builds on PDI’s heritage of bringing innovative products to the market and enables digital transformation by leveraging the latest technology. Its use of Big Data, IoT, and sophisticated algorithms enable better compartment allocation, automation and forecasting. The software’s robust capabilities—including advanced planning and dispatching, mobile tools, forecasting, telematics, compliance, and analytics—allows businesses to scale, future-proof their operations, and quickly adapt to dynamic market conditions.

The solution will allow customers to do the following:

Reduce stockouts and returns

Decrease on-site stock levels

Optimize delivery routes to make fewer trips

Increase payload usage

Manage more sites per dispatcher

“Customers in this industry have faced complexity and lacked advanced technology for far too long,” said Sid Gaitonde, senior vice president and general manager, Logistics Solutions, PDI. “We leveraged over three decades of industry experience and collaborated with leading oil companies and haulers around the world to develop PDI Logistics Cloud. We’re pleased to be the partner they can count on, no matter where they are in the world.”

More than 9,000 trucks use PDI’s logistics solutions to deliver over 367 billion liters of fuel to their destinations every year. PDI plans to introduce its latest logistics offering to fuel supply chain companies outside of the EMEA region early next year.

For more information about PDI Logistics Cloud, visit www.pdisoftware.com/pdi-logistics-cloud/.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

