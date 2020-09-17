Pavilion, the Leader in High Performance NVMe-oF Storage Solutions solving Edge/IoT and AI/ML Business Challenges Expands Leadership Team

Appoints Chris McBride as Chief Revenue Officer, David Black as VP Finance, and Costa Hasapopoulos as Chief Field Technical Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3rdwavestorage–Pavilion Data Systems, the technology leader that is shattering expectations for data center performance, density and scale, rounds out a very strong Q3 2020 by announcing several additions to its leadership team.

Chris McBride joined the team in September as Chief Revenue Officer. McBride brings a wealth of sales and industry leadership experience to the role with prior positions including leading global sales teams at McData (IPO), BlueArc (acquired by HDS), and hybrid NVMe Flash startup Coho Data. Most recently McBride served as VP of Sales at Druva. McBride’s experience in helping enterprises leverage disruptive technologies in the systems, storage, and software sectors both on-premise and in the cloud is a great complement to Pavilion’s role in revolutionizing next generation data centers.

“Joining Pavilion at this stage of the company’s maturity enables me to utilize my experience accelerating go to market results by leveraging Pavilion’s key technology advantages to expand customer penetration and revenue attainment,” said Chris McBride. “I’m honored and energized to be joining the Pavilion team.”

“Adding Chris to our Executive team provides additional bandwidth and horsepower to our go to market organization which will support our accelerating growth trajectory,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO Pavilion.

David Black joined the team in June as Vice President of Finance and also leads the company’s human resources efforts. David brings key functional expertise to Pavilion, having served as Chief Financial Officer of Advantel Networks, and VP of Finance for Gridiron.

“Being part of the Pavilion mission to ‘make the impossible possible’ for customers by offering an unmatched technology solution, is truly invigorating,” said David Black. “I look forward to bringing additional financial functional expertise to Pavilion as the company continues to expand and grow its footprint within data centers.”

“With Pavilion continuing to expand its customer footprint and its strategic and channel partner programs, having a functional expert dedicated to this function was a natural step in Pavilion’s leadership expansion,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO Pavilion.

Costa Hasapopoulos joined the team in the spring as Chief Field Technical Officer serving as the bridge between technical transformation and business value creation. Hasapopoulos also serves as Worldwide Vice President Business Development responsible for expanding key strategic relationships with industry partners. Hasapopoulos brings an expansive background, including serving as SVP Sales at Sungard, President at Equus, VP Worldwide Sales at IBM, and VP Solutions and Products and CTO for Hitachi Data Systems, to Pavilion.

“Before joining Pavilion, I did a deep dive with my extensive network of peers and customers and shared Pavilion’s unique architecture and the truly unbelievable performance numbers being posted by Pavilion,” said Costa. “The answers I received were a most resounding affirmation to the strength of the product and the overall company strategy and I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing the capabilities of the Pavilion HFA to market.”

“Costa brings deep industry relationships forged over a successful career that will join forces with our leadership team as we accelerate the industry’s move to NVMe-oF as it delivers the performance of DAS with the benefits of shared storage,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO Pavilion.

Chris McBride, David Black, and Costa Hasapopoulos, along with Amy Love, former CMO at Violin Memory and interim CMO NetApp, who joined Pavilion as Chief Marketing Officer in January 2020, are part of Pavilion’s expanding executive team focused on accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy efforts.

About Pavilion

Pavilion Data Systems is the leader in the third wave of storage, delivering unmatched performance, density, and ultra-low latency at scale, without the cost and complexity of traditional storage. Pavilion enables global customers to shatter expectations today, tomorrow, and beyond by deploying storage solutions that scale linearly utilizing NVMe and NVMe-oF technology. Visit www.pavilion.io or follow the company twitter at https://twitter.com/PavilionData.

