Outlook on the Worldwide Language Learning Games Industry to 2024 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Language Learning Games Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The language learning games market is poised to grow by $ 3.32 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period.

The report on the language learning games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the outbreak of COVID -19 globally and increased number of language learning game start-ups. In addition, outbreak of COVID -19 globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The language learning games market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growth in adoption of 3D language learning games as one of the prime reasons driving the language learning games market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Duolingo Inc.

Early Lingo

Hasbro Inc.

Lofty Sky Entertainment

MindSnacks Inc.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd.

Overpass Ltd.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Three Flip Studios

Top Line Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

Kids – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adults – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zb1geg

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900