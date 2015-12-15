Ondas Partners with Rogue Industries to Address US Government and Defense Demand

Ondas to leverage Rogue’s expertise in marketing and sales to US Government and Defense Entities

NANTUCKET, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks, announced today a strategic partnership with Rogue Industries to utilize Rogue’s procurement expertise and capabilities to market and sell Ondas’ MC-IoT platform to US government and defense markets.

“We are eager to leverage Rogue’s procurement expertise in the US government and defense markets, where successful contracting is a unique skill. We believe there is a significant market for our software-based radio platform based on prior interest from US government entities and defense contractors. Rogue provides the required experience to allow us to effectively market, sell, and support mission-critical government markets,” said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas.

The US government, through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), has access to multiple spectrum bands for mission critical voice and data. However, many of the systems used today are based on legacy wireless technologies. Ondas’ software-defined platform allows the government to leap-frog over commercial wireless technology bringing new capabilities and advanced applications to these government bands.

Rogue Industries has more than 30 years of combined subject matter expertise in defense procurement, and specializes across a broad field of communications and weapon systems technologies including working with US Special Operations Command, FEMA, the US Army, US Air Force, US Army Corps of Engineers and the Defense Innovation Unit.

“We believe multiple US government entities can greatly benefit from deploying Ondas’ mission-critical wireless networking platform unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) capabilities,” stated David Fondacaro, CEO of Rogue Industries. Prior to Rogue Industries Mr. Fondacaro, an Air Force Veteran, served as an Unlimited Warrant Contracting Officer. “We look forward to an enduring partnership between Ondas and Rogue, which ultimately benefits the men and women who serve our country,” said Christopher Rohe, former Lockheed Martin executive and past President of the National Advanced Mobility Consortium, and an industry/academia leader in research, development, prototyping, and production for manned and unmanned autonomous ground vehicles.

Ondas’ partnership with Rogue will allow the company to leverage dedicated resources to focus on the US government and defense marketspace, including multiple on-going near-term and future initiatives within the government that would benefit from Ondas’ next generation technology.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. The Company’s standards-based, multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today’s legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. These markets require reliable, secure broadband communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company’s FullMAX technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ FullMAX technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Rogue Industries

Rogue Industries (www.rogueindu.com) is a Premier Program Integration Firm – we catalyze new, novel, and transformative solutions to support the US government and its allies. Our knowledge, experience and access to a broad field of experts enable us to provide unparalleled products and services to the warfighter. We seek out complex challenges and deliver results. Our clients face difficult requirements, evolving missions, and fluctuating budgets that demand an industry partner that is flexible and will adapt to the warfighter’s needs. With veterans, tech startup experts, unlimited warrant contracting officers, and OTA subject matter experts at the core of our capabilities, we understand the cradle-to-grave lifecycle of acquisitions and what real government decision makers are faced with. Rogue stands ready to ensure your mission success.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2020, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

