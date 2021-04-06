NTT Solmare: Obey Me!, the Mobile Game With 3 Million Downloads Across 166 Countries, Is Now Available on the Galaxy Store!

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NTTSolmare–“Obey Me!” a dating simulation game for mobile platforms by NTT Solmare Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Toshiaki Asahi, hereafter referred to as “NTT Solmare,”) is now available in Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd’s Galaxy Store.





Obey Me!, a dating simulation game, was first distributed via Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play Store in December 2020. The game has amassed a total of 3 million users, and has obtained the very high ranking of 4.8 out of 5 stars (as of January 2021) on the App Store.

Obey Me! also took first place in Tumblr’s (Tumblr, Inc., US.) “2020’s Top Mobile Games” and “2020’s Top Video Game Characters” categories in their “Year in Review 2020.”

About Obey Me!

In Obey Me!, you get to make seven handsome demon brothers, each with their own personalities, do your bidding as you enjoy different methods of communication with them. Enjoy your school life in the Devildom by interacting with the dangerous yet charming brothers and their classmates through chats and phone calls, and by making them go to work. Read through an exciting story that changes depending on the choices you make! Laughter, excitement, and romance all await in “Obey Me!”

Features

Enjoy amazing, free content and battles.

An intuitive UI that functions just like a smartphone.

High-quality graphics that accompany an awesome story.

Music that brings out the unique atmosphere of the Devildom.

Spectacular Japanese voice acting that anime fans worldwide will love.

Accessibility

Title : Obey Me! Price : Free to play (Items are purchasable in-game) Distribution : April 6, 2021 *Google Play/App Store distribution commenced in December 2019 Languages : Japanese/English *Option to change in-game language Compatibility : Mobile (Android 4.4 or later) *The app may not run properly on certain devices, including older devices

Download



Galaxy Store



https://apps.samsung.com/appquery/appDetail.as?appId=com.nttsolmare.game.android.obeyme.gs

Google Play



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nttsolmare.game.android.obeyme

App Store



https://apps.apple.com/us/app/obey-me-shall-we-date/id1477167654

Official Website and Social Media Accounts



Official “Obey Me!” website



http://shallwedate.jp/obeyme/en/

Official “Obey Me!” Twitter page:



https://twitter.com/ObeyMeOfficial1

Official “Obey Me!” Facebook page:



https://www.facebook.com/obeyme.solmare/

Official “Obey Me!” Instagram page:



https://www.instagram.com/obey_me_official/

Official “Obey Me! YouTube channel:



https://www.youtube.com/c/ObeyMeOfficial

Official Shall we date? series YouTube channel:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuc9VahafB1dWv7mUX5X_ZA

About NTT Solmare Co., Ltd.

NTT Solmare aims to enrich people’s lives by providing entertainment services such as “Comic C’moA,” one of Japan’s largest e-book services, games, including the “Shall we date?” series and “Moe! Ninja Girls,” as well as “Boikone,” an interactive audio-sharing service.



Official website: https://www.nttsolmare.com/e/

