Nintendo Download: Get Into the Pokémon Frame of Mind

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch New Pokémon Snap – Explore lush scenery on unknown islands to snap photos of lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats. You might see unexpected expressions or behaviors – Pokémon patrolling their territory, playing or lurking in out-of-the-way spots. Your observations of Pokémon thriving in the wild may help unravel the truth behind the Illumina phenomenon. The Pokémon pictures you take will also be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex! When you complete a course, you can adjust the brightness, blur, zoom and other aspects of your photo in Re-Snap mode. Then, add stickers, frames and filters for a personal touch and share your favorite photos with family and friends in-game.* New Pokémon Snap will be available April 30. Apex Legends – Legacy – Apex Legends – Legacy is ready to take off on Nintendo Switch. The Legacy update introduces a new permanent game mode, new Legend and new Battle Pass! The new game mode, Arenas, condenses the chaos of 20-squad Battle Royale matches down into more focused 3-vs.-3 combat. Joining the battle is the newest Legend, Valkyrie. The bold, brash, fiery and fierce Kairi Imahara grew up in the shadow of her father’s legacy, but now she’s ready to launch her own. Apex Legends – Legacy will be available May 4. R-Type Final 2 – For the first time in nearly two decades, you can experience R-Type Final 2 ! Feel the rush of taking down hordes of Bydo with your fleet of R-Type fighters equipped with an arsenal of new and classic wave cannons, force units, bit devices and devastating delta weapons. The Bydo threat is always evolving, as new enemies spawn from the wreckage of fallen foes, and stages are corrupted and altered by the sentient Bydo corruption. R-Type Final 2 unites the explosive action of the original games with modern visuals and gameplay features, making this a must-have title for new and old shoot-’em-up fans alike. R-Type Final 2 will be available April 30.



Activities:

An Invitation to Battle – The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Invitation Greeting Card Set is back! Inspired by the iconic invitation letters often seen in character reveal videos, this My Nintendo reward features a greeting card set with a Super Smash Bros. invitation design and seal. Organize your next multiplayer tournament by inviting your friends with exemplary style and grace. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/ to learn more.

– The Invitation Greeting Card Set is back! Inspired by the iconic invitation letters often seen in character reveal videos, this My Nintendo reward features a greeting card set with a invitation design and seal. Organize your next multiplayer tournament by inviting your friends with exemplary style and grace. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/ to learn more. Oh Snap! – Interested in a taste of the world you’ll visit in New Pokémon Snap? Visit the Explore the Lental Region website to learn details about the Lental region and its wild Pokémon. Trainers and curious players can click through eight spots on the site’s map to learn about different Pokémon interactions and habitats in the game. They can also earn My Nintendo Platinum Points along their journey, which can be redeemed for various rewards, including New Pokémon Snap items. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/ to learn more.

Demos:

It’s Time To Save Face – You can now download a demo for the Miitopia game in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system to get a taste of the humorous adventure that awaits. Miitopia lets you cast your friends, family or anyone you choose to star in your journey to conquer the face-stealing Dark Lord. In this demo of the game’s first area, you’ll be able to create and customize your Mii characters with wigs and makeup. Your save data from the demo can carry over to the full game when purchased, so if you enjoy your first bite, head over to Nintendo eShop to pre-purchase the full smorgasbord of swashbuckling silliness!

Updates:

The Life of the Party – Expand the party with the new, free online multiplayer update available now in the Super Mario Party game for Nintendo Switch. Partygoers can now enjoy Partner Party and the classic Mario Party board-game mode online with friends and family. Additionally, players can party till they drop with 70 minigames in the online Minigame mode. With Super Mario Party, you can keep the party going with up to four players across a variety of colorful boards and a multitude of minigames, anytime, anywhere … and online!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems, please visit http://support.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Justin Aclin



Golin



212-373-6004



jaclin@golin.com