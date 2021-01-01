NextInput Achieves PPAP Certification With 3 Global Automotive Suppliers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, today announced it has passed the Production Part Approval Process, or PPAP, at a third global Automotive Tier-1 supplier. PPAP is based on a comprehensive evaluation of a supplier’s devices and process controls to ensure the products meet the Automotive OEMs’ stringent quality requirements. With the completion of PPAP, NextInput devices are added to the Approved Vendor List (AVL), allowing Tier-1 designers to use the components across multiple projects and applications.

With zero device failures and over thirty million units shipped, Automotive OEMs and Tier-1s have accelerated their adoption of NextInput solutions. NextInput has secured design-wins in 10 vehicles produced by 8 OEMs and has built a strong opportunity pipeline to feed continued growth in multiple applications.

“I am excited that NextInput will be in mass production with 8 vehicles in 2021. This is made possible by our disruptive technology and completion of PPAPs, recognizing NextInput as an innovative and reliable automotive supplier worldwide,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “We are at an inflection point in the adoption of smart interiors to enable a superior cabin experience, with NextInput at the forefront of this paradigm shift.”

