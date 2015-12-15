Newegg Honors 2021 Eggie Award Winners

13 hours ago

Annual Eggie Awards Spotlight Company’s Top Manufacturers, Partners and Influencers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerceNewegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, has unveiled its list of 2021 Eggie Award honorees. Newegg’s annual awards recognize key contributions made by the company’s partners during the past calendar year.

“Last year proved to be a very challenging one, and we were especially grateful to have the support and collaboration of our extensive network of partners, service providers and influencers,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “This year’s Eggie Awards recognize great work under extraordinary circumstances, and we’re pleased to honor their contributions as we look forward to our continued collaboration in 2021 and beyond.”

The 2021 Eggie Award honorees are:

Partners of the Year – AMD, ASUS, MSI & Gigabyte

Most Innovative Tech – Nvidia

Geek of the Year – Linus Tech Tips

Influencer of the Year – Robeytech

International Influencer of the Year – Waheed Tech

Engineering Partner of the Year – Google

Network Partner of the Year – Lumen

Best Supply Chain Partner – UPS

Best Storage Partner – G.SKILL

Best Peripherals Partner – Cooler Master

Best Overseas Seller – Ningbo Weifu Electronics

Best Marketplace Seller – Lenovo

Best Marketplace Partner – Dyson

Best Marketing Partner – Intel

Best Distribution Partner – ASI

Best Digital Ads Platform – Google

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products.

