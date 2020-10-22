Multi-Camera MIPI Switch from Diodes Incorporated Enables Smaller Product Profiles

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the PI3WVR628 3-lane 2:1 switch measuring just 1.7mm x 2.4mm x 0.5mm. The MIPI®-compliant switch supports high speed (HS) and low power (LP) connections to CSI/DSI, D-PHY and C-PHY modules. With its industry-leading small outline, the PI3WVR628 is suitable for any device that integrates multiple camera modules, such as smart phones, tablets and laptops, as well as displays.

As consumer device manufacturers continue to integrate more camera modules the need for multiplexers designed to work with MIPI modules is increasing, while the available PCB space remains limited. The small outline of the PI3WVR628 supports this design paradigm by reducing the size of the switch.

The PI3WVR628 integrates six single-pole double-throw (SPDT) switches with a bandwidth of 6GHz to control three lanes, organized as two data lanes and one clock lane for D-PHY modules and two lanes for C-PHY modules. It also features select and output enable inputs with integrated control logic.

Despite its small size, the PI3WVR628 can support data rates of up to 3.5Gsps for C-PHY compliant modules and 4.5Gbps for D-PHY compliant modules. The ability to support both formats provides design flexibility, allowing manufacturers to benefit from the PI3WVR628’s small profile when using either interface.

Operating from a supply of between 1.5V and 3.6V, the PI3WVR628 has a quiescent current of 11μA (typical), falling to a maximum of 1μA when in high-impedance mode.

The PI3WVR628 is available now in the 24-X1-LGA2417-24 (XB) package priced at $0.49 each in 5,000 piece quantities.

MIPI® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Diodes Incorporated



Emily Yang



VP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing



P: 972-987-3900



Contact Us

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group



Leanne K. Sievers



EVP, Investor Relations



P: 949-224-3874



E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com