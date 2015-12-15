Movandi Announces New Advisory Board Appointments to Drive Continued 5G Market Growth and Success

Accomplished Industry Veterans Bring Proven Leadership and Technical Expertise to Help Expand Movandi’s Platform Solutions

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Movandi, a leader in new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks, today announced it has added two new advisors to its leadership team: Sandeep Chennakeshu, former President, BlackBerry Technology Solutions, and former President, Ericsson Mobile Platforms and Ericsson CTO; and Homayoun Razavi, SVP, Global Service Providers, RingCentral. Dr. Chennakeshu will also serve as an executive advisor and consultant for Movandi.

“We welcome Sandeep and Homayoun to the leadership team. They are both experienced technologists and proven business executives with tremendous operational and strategic knowledge in platforms, 5G and wireless network operators, which will be invaluable to Movandi as we rapidly deploy our 5G solutions,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “Their strategic guidance will enable us to expand our products and business to capture the large opportunities that lie ahead.”

The board appointments will expand and strengthen the existing list of senior advisors to the Movandi leadership team. These additions come at a time when Movandi has begun shipping its 5G mmWave solutions to Verizon and other Tier 1 wireless operators. Movandi’s comprehensive 5G solutions span all major licensed mmWave bands in the global market including 24/26/28/39 GHz frequencies for repeaters, O-RAN, small cells, CPE and mobile. Its 5G mmWave repeater technology solves unique mmWave technical challenges by enabling low latency, high bandwidth, faster speeds and broad coverage.

About Sandeep Chennakeshu

Sandeep Chennakeshu, PhD, is the Founder and President of RSI Consulting, providing strategy, innovation and growth consulting services for semiconductor, wireless, embedded software, IoT/SaaS and embedded security companies. Previously, he served as EVP for AMD’s compute, graphics and semi-custom businesses, President of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, VP/GM of Freescale’s Wireless and Mobile business, President of Ericsson Mobile Platforms and CTO of Ericsson Mobile Phones & Sony Ericsson. He has launched multiple firsts across diverse industries and has helped transform businesses scaling up to $2B in revenue with operations in 15 countries and up to 7,000 employees. Dr. Chennakeshu received a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University, an MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Industrial Management from the Indian Institute of Science and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering.

About Homayoun Razavi

Homayoun Razavi is the SVP of RingCentral’s Global Service Provider business unit, overseeing global partnerships that deliver cloud communications, network and mobility solutions. Previously, he served as Managing Director of America for BroadSoft. After Cisco acquired BroadSoft in 2017, he joined Coriant as EVP, Chief Customer Officer, managing a global team generating $1B in revenue. With more than 30 years of global service provider experience, Mr. Homayoun brings a wealth of expertise in operations, marketing, engineering, business development and sales for numerous software, hardware, services and cloud-based companies. He has held board advisory positions at ENEA, nuPSYS, Crunch Media and Bluechip Systems, and served as head of ISDI Digital University’s Internet Technology module. Mr. Homayoun received an MA in Telecommunications Management from The George Washington University and a BA in Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering from Capital Technology University.

About Movandi

Movandi is the fastest growing 5G mmWave solutions company with a mission to revolutionize 5G Everywhere. The company was founded by two siblings, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran, today’s top leaders in the wireless industry, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Movandi is solving real-world 5G mmWave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core technology in 5G integrated circuits, antennas, systems, algorithms and design disciplines to enable 5G to reach its full potential. Movandi’s flexible solutions solve 5G mmWave deployment cost and schedule challenges and provide future-proof solutions utilizing mesh and routing to further improve 5G coverage and capacity. Movandi’s strong and diverse system portfolio of IP and patents plays a critical role across the complete 5G ecosystem, from infrastructure to mobile, while allowing for maximum 5G coverage.

