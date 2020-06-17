Mitek Systems, Inc. Chooses Medallia For Experience Management

2 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Mitek Systems, Inc. has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

PR Contact:
Valerie Beaudett

press@medallia.com
+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:
Carolyn Bass

ir@medallia.com

You may have missed

Santa Clara Family Health Plan Selects CitiusTech’s SCORE+ Platform for HEDIS 2020 Submission

39 mins ago

Swittons Adds Microsoft Teams Integration to its Devices for Voice, Video and Online Collaboration, Announces New Fingerprint Security Model

39 mins ago

E Ink and Yiwu Qing Yue Optoelectronics Announce Strategic Collaboration on ePaper Project

54 mins ago

Fastly Achieves 100 Tbps of Edge Capacity Milestone

54 mins ago

ExtraHop Listed as a “Representative Vendor” in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Detection and Response

54 mins ago
error: Content is protected !!