Missouri is 45th State to Approve Cambridge Mobile Telematics’ Insurance Scoring Model

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the global leader in smartphone telematics, announced its behavior-based premium insurance scoring model has just been approved for personal lines use in 45 states. CMT recently released that its Premium Score had garnered approval in 86% of the United States in its first year (January 2020-2021). Now that total approval count expands with the addition of Missouri.

CMT’s solution assesses crash risk based on an individual’s behavior behind the wheel. The telematics-based offering uses highly predictive factors like speeding, hard braking, and phone distraction (both tapping and phone motion) for an unbiased and accurate picture of crash risk. This enables insurers to offer auto insurance to a consumer based on their driving behavior.

CMT’s pricing models and regulatory approvals extend into multiple lines of business. The company’s commercial auto Premium Score is approved for use in 41 states, most recently in Georgia.

“Using telematics-based scoring enables insurers to base premiums on driving behavior, understanding risk better,” said Ryan McMahon, CMT’s Vice President of Insurance and Government Affairs. “With this technology consumers have the ability to see how their driving impacts what they pay, creating substantial incentives to drivers to reduce risk for all who share the road. CMT’s work in pioneering and advancing modern telematics technology enables the company to engage in a comprehensive dialogue with regulators on the applied science of measuring, analyzing, and ultimately reducing crashes. With driving patterns changing as a result of COVID-19, this becomes even more important.”

CMT’s data scientists and actuaries derive telematics data from millions of drivers covering billions of miles. The company continues to see a direct correlation between telematics adoption and improvements in both driving behavior and improvements in road safety.

