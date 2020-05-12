Medallia Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after the market close. Medallia will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day.

What: Medallia First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call



When: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)



Webcast link: https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website under the Events & Presentations page.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

