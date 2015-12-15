Mabinogi Invites All Milletians to Celebrate Its 13th Anniversary in Festia!

In-Game Festivities Include New Balloon-Popping Mini-Games, a Cave of Trials, and Prizes Starting March 18th!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Mabinogi–This month, Nexon America is celebrating the 13th anniversary of beloved fantasy-MMORPG Mabinogi! To commemorate this remarkable milestone and celebrate with fans, Mabinogi is offering a series of in-game events for all players starting March 18th. During the event, Milletians are invited to gather in Festia to play new mini-games, collect prizes and daily rewards, explore new content and more.





“It is humbling to be able to celebrate Mabinogi’s 13th birthday with Mabi fans around the world,” said Kenny Chang, General Manager of Nexon America. “Since Mabinogi’s inception in 2008, the MMORPG has grown tremendously in the gaming community and we’re happy to commemorate another wonderful and successful year with more content updates and rewards for all in the magical world of Erinn.”

To participate in the limited-time celebration, Milletians can head over to Festia to meet with festival host Thirteen and register a main character. Upon registration, players will receive rewards for daily logins, including 13th Anniversary Coins for Thirteen’s Shop and Festia Entry Passes to play mini-games. Plus, visit the Dessert Merchant for Cotton Candy and to receive a random EXP buff or AP.

Mabinogi’s 13th Anniversary mini-games include:

Pop the Balloon: Upon arrival at Festia, players can visit Patriot’s limited-time booth and try to break the highest balloon-popping record. Players will receive Anniversary Coins and Festia Instant Prize Tickets for participating.

Mysterious Balloons: Balune the Balloon Artist needs players' help! Milletians will need to work with him to gather materials for more balloons and receive Instant Revive Balloons.

Clobbermeister: Players can speak to the Clobbermeister Staff in Festia to join the mini-game and show their power. Participants are given 20 seconds to deal as much damage as possible to select punching bags. After the time elapses, players will be rewarded with a Festia Commemorative Gift Box and 13th Anniversary Gift Box.

Cave of Trials: Milletians will meet with Duro the Trialkeeper and enter the Cave of Trials! Players will be challenged to defeat the monsters that lurk in each cave to advance to the next trial, but beware of the new mysterious boss that will be revealed at the final trial.

Moreover, players can prepare to arm characters with more powerful Spirit Weapons as they add up to three Spirit Transformation Liqueurs. The transformations can now be applied directly from the inventory, allowing players to easily access the powerful boosts.

For the latest Mabinogi announcements, visit the official website and follow @mabinogi on Facebook.

Assets: Mabinogi 13th Anniversary Assets

About Mabinogi https://mabinogi.nexon.net/

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory, Mabinogi and Vindictus for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

