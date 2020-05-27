Level Ex® Releases Video Game COVID-19 Levels to Prepare Healthcare Providers

Educational support from the Johnson & Johnson Institute helps create critical training for those on the frontlines of care

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Level Ex, creator of industry-leading medical video games for physicians, has launched COVID-19 levels within its Airway Ex and Pulm Ex mobile games with support from an educational grant provided by the Johnson & Johnson Institute.* These new game levels help pulmonologists, emergency medicine physicians, anesthesiologists, and other healthcare providers navigate challenging COVID-19 patient scenarios and make better emergency decisions. The levels distill and disseminate the latest actionable COVID-19 information into game content, supplementing traditional educational tools and allowing players to apply concepts preemptively through experiential, active learning.

Level Ex’s COVID-19 levels are based on clinical guidelines, industry recommendations, and insights from physicians on the front lines of the pandemic. Level Ex consulted physicians from pulmonary medicine, critical care, cardiology, anesthesiology, and emergency medicine who are actively treating high volumes of COVID-19 patients, as well as electronically published recommendations from medical societies and public health organizations: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM), World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA), Società Italiana di Anestesia Analgesia Rianimazione e Terapia Intensiva (SIAARTI), The Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, Intensive Care Society, Association of Anaesthetists, Royal College of Anaesthetists, and others.





“Healthcare providers across specialties are mobilizing to assist with the pandemic, and they may not be totally prepared or have limited critical care experience,” explained Eric Gantwerker, M.D., vice president, medical director at Level Ex. “Level Ex’s new COVID-19 levels grant physicians access to ‘need-to-know’ information quickly as they are thrust into new roles. Learning inside of a game means that they can actively engage with the material and commit it to memory.”

Level Ex used these sources to create game-based learning opportunities wherein players are timed, scored, and given real-time feedback based on how well their actions adhered to current guidelines. In Pulm Ex’s “COVID-19 Diagnosis Unit,” players ask questions and run tests based on a virtual patient’s chief complaint, then try to determine a correct diagnosis of COVID-19 or a mimicking disease. Airway Ex’s “COVID-19 Safe Airway Management Unit” presents virtual intubation scenarios that require players to make clinical decisions about the compromised airways of COVID-19 patients. With each choice, the game explains and reinforces best practices that minimize the risk of spreading the disease. Invested in keeping healthcare providers abreast of vital information during the pandemic, Level Ex will develop more levels addressing COVID-19 treatment, management, and comorbidities.

The COVID-19 levels are available for free through the Airway Ex and Pulm Ex mobile games on Google Play. The levels are coming soon to other platforms.

*Through Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

About Level Ex

Level Ex creates industry-leading mobile, AR and VR games for physicians. The company uses state-of-the-art video game technology and cognitive neuroscience to capture the challenges of practicing medicine—revolutionizing the way physicians keep up-to-speed on rare and challenging cases, new medical devices, and drug therapies to stay sharp in their specialties. The company’s medical video games, played by 600,000 healthcare professionals and leveraged by top 20 pharmaceutical and medical device companies and medical societies, offer CME credits and are available free on the App Store and Google Play. Find out more at www.levelex.com and follow them on Twitter @LevelExTeam.

