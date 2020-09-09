Launch of Shipwire-Enabled 3PL Network Expands Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ Warehouse Footprint, Strengthens Global eCommerce Logistics Solution

Additional Facilities Across North America and Europe Enable eCommerce Services for New Product Verticals

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL–Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, leveraging its industry-leading Shipwire platform, today announced it has secured additional capacity in seven new warehouses to meet the growing global demand for ecommerce fulfillment solutions. Shipwire is a cloud-based order management platform that seamlessly connects to ecommerce shopping carts and marketplaces, syncing them with warehouse management systems to provide fast shipping and on-demand visibility.

The added capacity across North America and Europe complements the company’s existing network of 150+ international warehouses, and in addition to increasing storage, enables a broader client base to use Ingram Micro’s robust forward logistics solution. Brands and retailers seeking order fulfillment for products in verticals such as Consumer Electronics, Nutrition, Health & Beauty, Beverages, Fashion and many others may now leverage the company’s global fulfillment network through the Shipwire platform.

Limited access to brick and mortar stores during the pandemic has accelerated adoption and reliance on ecommerce, globally, requiring brands and retailers to seek forward logistics services from 3PLs. Ingram Micro has responded to this growing demand by establishing strategic relationships with third-party logistics providers across North America, enabling them to fulfill Shipwire orders. A proprietary location in Berlin, Germany, will also be enabled this year and further expansion in Europe is slated for 2021.

“In support of new demands on our current and target customers, we’re thrilled to add seven new fulfillment locations,” said Marcelo Wesseler, president of Shipwire, Inc. and vice president of ecommerce, Ingram Micro. “In this time of record ecommerce growth, consumers are more reliant than ever on fast and efficient logistics services. Businesses are already operating at peak levels and the holiday season is just around the corner. It is imperative that logistics providers adapt and expand to meet increasing demands and that is exactly what we are doing.”

The new Shipwire-enabled warehouse network is currently fulfilling orders from locations in Rialto, CA and Reno, NV. Before the end of the year, fulfillment centers in Atlanta, GA; Lockbourne, OH; Miami, FL; and Berlin, Germany, will be added. Several more locations in North America and Europe are planned for 2021.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets. We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

About Shipwire

Shipwire, a SaaS-based platform from Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, offers a comprehensive order management system that connects merchants to an expansive global network of warehouses, parcel carriers, transportation and ecommerce options. The platform’s logistics infrastructure supports B2B and B2C solutions and enables fast order fulfillment, inventory control and visibility, and optimized supply chain solutions.

Contacts

Lauren Jow



Global Brand Manager



Commerce & Lifecycle Services



lauren.jow@ingrammicro.com