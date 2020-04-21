Keysight’s 5G Solutions Enable Hisense Communication to Accelerate Development of High-Quality 5G Devices

Consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer selects Keysight’s 5G test platform to validate the performance of 5G designs

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Qingdao Hisense Communication Co., Ltd., has selected Keysight’s 5G test platform to validate the performance of their 5G designs and accelerate the market introduction of high-quality 5G devices, including smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.

Hisense Communication, a consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer headquartered in China, chose Keysight solutions to advance the delivery of affordable 5G products. Hisense Communication is the latest 5G device maker to work with Keysight to address a global 5G technology market projected to reach $667.90 billion by 2026, according to Allied Research.

Hisense Communication will use Keysight’s 5G device test solutions, available on a common hardware and software platform to validate the radio frequency (RF) performance in sub-6Ghz frequency spectrum. Their requirements include testing both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode.

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions offer comprehensive validation capabilities, addressing early test needs focused on NSA for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) applications, as well as testing required for networks transforming to support SA mode. 5G NR SA mode uses the 5G Core (5GC) to support Internet of Things (IoT) use cases that rely on ultra-low latencies.

“Thanks to partners like Keysight, we’re able to push the boundaries of innovation and accelerate our strategic goal of developing carefully-designed and well-built products,” said Chengjie SONG, technical director of hardware R&D at Hisense Communication. “Rigorous testing enables us to deliver on our commitment to create high-quality products that exceed end-users’ expectations.”

Keysight’s 5G test solutions, widely adopted across a global ecosystem of mobile operators, test labs, and makers of chipsets and devices, support all 3GPP-defined frequency bands and the latest 5G new radio (NR) standards to streamline validation across the workflow.

“We’re pleased to be selected by Hisense Communication to help accelerate the creation of innovative products that have the potential to improve the lives of its users,” said Cao Peng, senior director at Keysight Technologies.

Hisense Communication is one of eighty vendors that have announced 5G devices to date, setting the scene for widespread global 5G commercial roll-outs in 2020. Chinese mobile operators are projected to serve nearly 460 million 5G connections or 28 percent of China’s total connections by 2025, according to the GSM Association.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019.

