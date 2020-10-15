ISOutsource Appoints Technology Leader Robert Lilleness to Board of Directors

BOTHELL, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISOutsource–ISOutsource, a leading provider of technology consulting and services, today announced that Rob Lilleness has joined its board of directors.

Lilleness brings a history of transforming organizations into high-growth businesses across an array of technologies. He has built multiple successful businesses in mobile and enterprise software, analytics, and networked systems. Most recently, he formed Richmond Capital Partners and currently serves on the board of www.panopto.com, a video management company, www.newimpact.care, a public-sector solutions platform, and www.smartlabsinc.com, a developer of IoT computing and energy control products.

“I am excited to have Rob join the board and look forward to working with him to expand our offerings and continue to grow ISOutsource,” says Dan Hay, Executive Chairman. “Rob’s background in building customer focused, high growth businesses will be a great asset for us and our customers.”

Prior to Richmond Capital Partners, Rob was the CEO of Medio Systems, a pioneer in cloud-based, predictive analytics for mobile devices backed by www.accel.com. As CEO, he led the company’s 300% sales growth and the successful acquisition by Nokia (NYSE: NOK). Rob joined Medio from Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) where he served as President and COO. There he grew the market capitalization of the company by 500%.

Rob started his technology career as part of the initial team that built the Windows NT Server business at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Rob holds seven patents in the digital media and wireless control space and has been featured in Newsweek, BusinessWeek, and on CNBC. Rob received a B.A. from the University of Puget Sound and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Technology is as dynamic as ever, and organizations turn to ISOutsource to understand and harness the power of tech,” said Lilleness. “ISO enables organizations to focus on their core competencies, while reducing risk and increasing performance. I’m excited to be part of such a well-regarded company.”

About ISOutsource

ISOutsource is a modern consulting firm focused on technology, strategy, and business transformation. The company’s cross-industry capabilities enable organizations to harness the power of technology to boost performance, streamline operations, and unlock economic value. As technology and the digitization of business continues to advance, the demand for ISO’s expertise and services continues to grow.

ISOutsource is headquartered in Bothell, WA with additional offices in Seattle, Phoenix, Portland, and Spokane.

For more information, please visit https://www.isoutsource.com/.

