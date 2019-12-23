Invicro LLC Announces Dr. Matthew Silva as New Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jack Hoppin is Named President of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO–Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company, today announces, Dr. Matthew Silva has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Silva will assume the day-to-day leadership responsibilities of the Company and will join Invicro’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Jack Hoppin, co-founder of Invicro, will move on from his role as Invicro’s CEO to be the President of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM). Dr. Hoppin will remain on Invicro’s Board of Directors, as well as continue to serve on the KMPM Board.





Konica Minolta, Inc. acquired Invicro LLC and Ambry Genetics Corporation in September 2017 to accelerate its strategic vision to transform personalized medicine through the delivery of diagnostic services via genetics, imaging and digital pathology capabilities. Konica Minolta Precision Medicine was formalized as a result of bringing these three entities together.

“It has been an extreme honor to serve as Invicro’s CEO, since co-founding the company in 2008,” stated Dr. Hoppin. “This is an exciting time for Invicro, Ambry and KMPM, as we are all working together to support the medical research community through integrated AI technology platforms that allow molecular-level testing and analysis offering insights to advance translational medicine.”

In his new role, Dr. Hoppin will work to synergize the companies under KMPM to help pharmaceutical sponsors and clinicians accelerate the development of targeted therapies through genetic and molecular profiling.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter for KMPM and Invicro,” said Mr. Kiyotaka Fujii, president of Konica Minolta Global Healthcare and CEO of KMPM. “As KMPM continues to focus on revolutionizing personalized healthcare via the strengths of Konica Minolta, Invicro and Ambry, Jack will be instrumental in leading and realizing the Konica Minolta Precision Medicine mission. I have full confidence that Matt will seamlessly transition to his new role and continue to lead Invicro into new breakthroughs that will help advance the discovery and development of life-changing medicines.”

Dr. Silva will carry on Invicro’s strategic mission to support the drug discovery and development community. Invicro will continue to leverage its industry-leading imaging, chemistry, and analysis expertise that span discovery through clinical research across multiple therapeutic areas, including the central nervous system, oncology, rare disease, and other systemic diseases. Further, Invicro will continue to invest in its data informatics platforms, enabling management, visualization, and analysis of pathological and radiological imaging data and ensuring alignment with KMPM.

“First, I want to thank Jack for leading Invicro to the great success it is today. I’m honored, humbled and extremely excited to assume this new role and carry on the mission,” said Dr. Silva. “It’s an exciting time for Invicro, as we continue to make great strides with our pharma services capabilities offering imaging biomarkers, advanced analytics, innovative chemistry and technologies, and global core lab services. Thanks to Invicro’s dedicated team and our pharma sponsors—we are together helping the development of new medicines that will improve the lives of patients in need.”

With 20 years of diverse imaging experience, Dr. Silva first joined Invicro in 2012 and most recently was EVP of Scientific Applications, where he led strategic efforts to expand the clinical oncology drug development and clinical trials. Dr. Silva’s pharma industry experience includes scientific and leadership positions at Vertex, Amgen, Millennium and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Silva holds a Ph.D. and a Master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About Invicro



Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, and systemic and rare diseases. Invicro’s quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro’s industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®.

As part of the Konica Minolta precision medicine organization and with their sister company Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

About Konica Minolta Precision Medicine



Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Inc. (“KMPM”) based in Aliso Viejo, CA is a subsidiary of Konica Minolta, Inc. that includes Ambry Genetics Corporation and Invicro LLC. Founded in 2018 on the belief that groundbreaking medical breakthroughs are possible by concentrating efforts on the health expression map, the undiscovered territory between an individual’s genetics and biological impacts, and quantifiably measuring health over time. KMPM’s health intelligence and visualization platform brings together the most novel and diverse set of data from genes, proteins, cells and tissues with sophisticated analytics and world-leading scientific and medical expertise, enabling more prescriptive, proactive and preventive care. For further information, visit: www.KonicaMinoltaPrecisionMedicine.com

About Konica Minolta



Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

Contacts

Amanda Harrell



VP, Global Marketing



media@invicro.com