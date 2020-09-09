Introducing the Inseego 5G MiFi® M2000 mobile hotspot for global markets

—MiFi® M2000 series mobile hotspot delivers breakthrough performance on 5G millimeter wave and sub-6 networks worldwide

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today unveiled the first commercially available 5G MiFi® mobile hotspot built on second-generation 5G technology. The Inseego MiFi M2000 series mobile hotspot delivers blazing-fast speeds and seamless connectivity across 5G mmWave, sub-6 and 4G LTE networks.





“After leading the way with our first-generation 5G MiFi mobile hotspot last year, we’re raising the bar once again with our second-generation 5G MiFi M2000 series for mobile operator networks worldwide. We’re opening the door to many powerful new applications — across every industry,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “Our customers are looking for sleek and compact devices built for productivity, performance and security from the ground up. The MiFi M2000 is a plug-and-play gateway allowing users to experience the power of 5G with their existing laptops, tablets and smartphones.”

Groundbreaking technology meets breakthrough performance

Combining the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X55 5G Modem-RF System with Inseego’s proprietary advanced RF technology design, the MiFi M2000 delivers data speeds over 2 Gbps* in mmWave bands and gigabit-plus* speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the responsiveness and ultra-low latency that 5G technology enables.

With support for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS**), which allows 5G to operate in 4G spectrum, the MiFi M2000 enables users to enjoy the benefits of 5G across a wide area. And with seamless fallback to the most advanced 4G LTE, it delivers the best available combination of 5G and 4G speed, performance, and coverage.

Stop the bottlenecks with Wi-Fi 6

The MiFi M2000 uses efficient, simultaneous, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology which offers greater capacity and up to 4x faster speeds for connected devices compared to Wi-Fi 5. This empowers users to connect more devices at the same time, without compromising performance or sacrificing battery life. It securely connects up to 30 devices over Wi-Fi along with the option for a direct tethered connection using the USB-C port.

Advanced device management

Mobile device management empowers IT departments to manage devices out in the field with tools such as device settings configuration, GPS location, and device logs.

Enterprise-grade security

Designed and developed in the USA, the Inseego MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of protection with the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through and Open VPN.

All-day power

Do more without worrying about battery life. The removeable battery delivers connectivity all day* long and is designed with the Qualcomm Quick Charge™ technology so users can recharge rapidly. Road warriors can enjoy peace of mind when it comes to keeping their devices connected no matter where they go since the MiFi M2000 can also be used as a battery bank to charge a phone, tablet or other connected device. An 8500mAh accessory battery (sold separately) provides added power.

Turn any Wi-Fi enabled device into a 5G powerhouse, easily

With a large 2.4” touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages, the plug-and-play MiFi M2000 makes it easy to connect laptops, smartphones and tablets and other Wi-Fi enabled devices, view important information and protect data.

Light and compact

Sleek and portable, the lightweight MiFi M2000 fits easily into a pocket, purse or backpack.

Weight: 210g (7.4oz)

Dimensions: 150 x 70 x 17.9mm (5.9 x 2.8 x 0.7in)

Push the boundaries with 5G

From data-hungry consumers to remote workers to cutting-edge enterprise applications, the MiFi M2000 provides ultra-fast, secure, reliable 5G connectivity for a world of exciting new applications that demand low latency and exponential capacity in the areas of healthcare, emergency response, manufacturing, education, entertainment and other areas, including:

work-from-home employees, travelers, satellite offices, kiosks and other business needs

educators and students needing secure and reliable internet access for distance learning

government employees and financial institutions requiring maximum security and privacy – both now and in the future

enterprise networks (including private LTE/5G networks in the CBRS band)

Availability

The Inseego MiFi M2000 series will be coming to market through mobile network operators in select markets in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

*Actual speeds and coverage may vary. Battery life and charge time may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity.

** DSS is initially supported through an automatic firmware update

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

