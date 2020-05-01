Intertops and Juicy Stakes Launch Soft Series 2020

Online casinos on hand with $25k poker tournament

ST JOHN’S, Antigua–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a world where things are changing every single day, it’s always good to have something you can rely on. Step forward Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Casino.

The teams behind the two popular online platforms are bringing a week-long Texas Hold’em tournament to town, with a total prize pot of $25750 there to be won, and a $5000 final taking place on the closing Sunday.

The Soft Poker Series 2020 gets under way on May 4, with 19 qualifiers spread across seven days before a fitting finale on May 10 brings the week to a climax.

One of the big draws of the tournament is it is suitable for anyone, whether you’re a novice or a seasoned poker player. The opening day consists of two Freeroll events, before a number of qualifiers spread across the following days – with buy-ins ranging from $1 to $25 available.

What’s in it for each event winner? Firstly, players will be able to show off their success by securing themselves a Soft Series Champion hoodie. As if that wasn’t enough, the triumphant player will also secure themselves a share of the $25750 prize fund and a place in Sunday’s Champions Tournament.

Event 19, the final qualifier, gets under way at 1:05pm EST on Sunday May 10. And the winner will join the others two hours later for the ultimate showdown: The Soft Series Champions Tournament.

Soft Series Event 20 – Champions Tournament



$5000 guaranteed



Texas Hold’em NL



Buy-in + fee: $50 + $5 / 1 re-buy



Sunday May 10



Starting time: 3:05pm EST

And that’s not all. On Saturday May 2, the Wanderlust XL tournament gets going, with another $4500 guaranteed. If you want to get involved, and you’d be mad to miss it, here’s what you need to know:

Wanderlust XL

$4500 guaranteed



Texas Hold’em NL



Buy-in + fee: $33 + £3



Saturday May 2



Starting time: 5:15pm EST



Starting stack: 2k



Blind levels: 8 mins



Re-entry: 7:55pm EST

John Murphy, manager of Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “The Soft Series 2020 is going to be another fantastic event and we can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a new month, a new tournament and a new $25k prize pot that really can be won by anyone. We hope our players have as much fun playing it as we had bringing it together.”

