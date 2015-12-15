Intel® Launches 11th Generation Desktop Processors; More Info at B&H

Intel’s® 11th Generation Core™ i5, i7, and i9 processors use advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance gaming, content creation, and multitasking performance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is pleased to share: Intel® takes gaming, content creation, and everyday computing experiences to the next level with the launch of its 11th generation desktop processors. Featuring a 10nm architecture with advanced technologies, these Core™ i5, i7, and i9 processors provide exceptional performance for demanding applications. New technologies include Deep Learning Boost for accelerated AI performance and Intel® Adaptive Boost, which opportunistically increases the All Core Turbo frequency to enhance gaming experiences. The 11th generation processors also support up to 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes and up to 3200 MHz memory, providing high throughput to compatible devices and fast multitasking while helping to reduce rendering and load times for demanding applications and projects. Other improvements include integrated support for 20 Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 2×2 devices, 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt™ 4 connections, and Intel® Optane™ memory H20, which offers improved performance and power efficiency compared to the previous generation of Optane™ memory. Unlocked processors include features such as the Intel® Performance Maximizer and Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility to help you confidently overclock your CPU for even greater performance.

Select models feature integrated Intel® UHD Graphics powered by the Intel® Xe™ graphics architecture for rich visuals and high 3D performance. With support for HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4b HBR3 (High Bit Rate 3) technologies, you can immerse yourself in entertainment or enhance your productivity by connecting up to three simultaneous 4K displays or two 5K monitors at 60 Hz. The 12-bit HEVC/VP9 decode, E2E compression, and 10-bit AV1 codec decode provide high-quality graphics and smooth video streaming, recording, and editing performance. Content creators can also take advantage of the Gaussian Neural Accelerator 2.0 technology, which efficiently blurs video backgrounds and reduces background noise by running AI workloads on accelerator.

Whether you’re competing in an online game tournament, editing 4K videos, or video chatting, the latest generation of Intel® CPUs provides the performance to enhance your experience and boost productivity. Intel® 11th generation Core™ i5, i7, and i9 desktop processors are available to order now at B&H.

See all about the New Intel Launch



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/promotion/16627/intel-cpus.html

