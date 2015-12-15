Insights on the Global SFF Board Market Research 2021-2025 | Market Impact Analysis Report due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SFFBoard–The SFF board market is expected to grow by USD 1.98 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The rapid increase in mobile data traffic is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing technological complexity of SFF boards will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/sff-board-market-industry-analysis
SFF Board Market: End User Landscape
Based on the end-user, the retail segment led the market in 2020. Retail vendors use the information gathered from web browser cookies, kiosks, and POS systems to learn more about consumers, including whole sellers and distributors, and their preferences, purchasing habits, and buying behavior. The growth of the retail segment is attributed to the rising need for information management worldwide. The market growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
SFF Board Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 72% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growing network infrastructure and the increasing adoption of IoT devices will facilitate the SFF board market growth. China and India are the key markets for the SFF Board in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Superconductor Market– The superconductor market is segmented by products (magnets, cables, transformers, and energy storage devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Film Capacitor Market– The film capacitor market is segmented by type (polyester film capacitors, polypropylene film capacitors, PTFE film capacitors, and others), application (AC applications and DC applications), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- EUROTECH Spa
- Kontron S&T AG
- Mercury Systems Inc.
- Portwell Inc.
- Radisys Corp.
- Super Micro Computer Inc.
- WINSYSTEMS Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- EUROTECH Spa
- Kontron S&T AG
- Mercury Systems Inc.
- Portwell Inc.
- Radisys Corp.
- Super Micro Computer Inc.
- WINSYSTEMS Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/