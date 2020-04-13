Ingram Micro to Establish Center of Excellence for IoT

Appoints Global Channel Influencer Sabine Howest to Lead Efforts; Expands Focus on Accelerating IoT Market Adoption, Strategic Partnerships, as well as Solution Development Services, Market-Ready Use Cases and Improved Customer Experience

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IngramMicro—Ingram Micro Inc. today announced it is expanding the company’s global go-to-market capabilities and portfolio around Internet of Things (IoT)—establishing a Global Center of Excellence under the leadership of Ingram Micro Vice President Sabine Howest and placing more emphasis on key verticals, services and solutions to aid channel partners and manufacturers in accelerating IoT market adoption.

“The introduction of a Global Center of Excellence will smooth and accelerate the road-to-market for our channel partners and manufacturers specializing in IoT, and pave the way for us to share best practices, new market applications, and resources globally,” says Paul Bay, executive vice president and president of Global Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro. “Under Sabine’s leadership, Ingram Micro’s IoT business will scale and further specialize—adding increased and sustainable business value to our partners and manufacturers by helping them extend their expertise, share their experience, and meet the varied demands of the market locally, regionally and globally.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to enable and empower channel partners, Ingram Micro is also teaming with established and emerging IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Mixed Reality (MR) manufacturers to broaden its solutions portfolio. Additional resources including financing, solution development services and market-ready use cases are being made available to Ingram Micro channel partners worldwide—especially as demand for select technologies and service capabilities are being prioritized around key markets in high demand.

“IoT remains one of the channel’s must have technology practices, and represents an area where channel partners are able to lead and enable their customers with the technology and services needed to proactively pivot, lean into their strengths and learn from real time data, AI and analytics to make more informed business decisions,” says Howest. “Our Centers of Excellence are proven to optimize operations and help empower our people and our partners. We are in this together, and I am eager to work with my new team and put our business process, portfolio and resources—which now include collaborative engineering—to work for our partners and providers, and in turn the customers they serve.”

In her expanded role as vice president of Global Partner Engagement and IoT, Sabine oversees Ingram Micro’s global business development of its top vendor and solution provider partners. She is also responsible for increasing Ingram Micro’s value-added capabilities within the enterprise and specialty markets, serves as the executive lead for Ingram Micro’s Global Centers of Excellence and is a member of Ingram Micro Global Executive Leadership team.

“Sabine’s appointment to lead Ingram Micro’s IoT business is part of our continuing efforts to create and deliver sustainable value and more solutions for customers in a rapidly growing IoT market,” concludes Bay. “Our Global Centers of Excellence are and will remain a service differentiator, as well as a competitive advantage for Ingram Micro, our channel partners and our manufacturers.”

