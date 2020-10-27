Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services to Add Over 4,000 Jobs to Support eCommerce Order Volume

MIRA LOMA, Calif. & PLAINFIELD, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL–Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, leading provider of supply chain management solutions, today announced plans to hire over 4,000 seasonal and regular employees before the end of the 2020 calendar year. With record growth in ecommerce and projections that indicate a continuous increase in demand, the new roles will support the third-party logistics (3PL) provider’s ecommerce fulfillment operations, retail replenishment activities, and ecommerce returns services.

New job openings are available in major business centers, including Plainfield and Jeffersonville, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Jonestown, Pennsylvania; Hebron, Kentucky; Las Vegas, Nevada; Mira Loma, California; Carol Stream, Illinois; and Millington, Tennessee. The need for labor is particularly high in Mira Loma and Millington (greater Memphis area) and as Ingram Micro continues to hire more associates, the company has also raised hourly wages for warehouse workers.

Ingram Micro provides warehousing and order fulfillment services to major consumer brands in the U.S. and has a vast customer portfolio that includes retailers in industries spanning consumer goods, home fitness, consumer electronics and apparel, among others. Since the onset of COVID-19 in March, demand for products in these categories has grown consistently, in line with the needs of remote workers, distance learners, and consumers who are spending more time at home. During the holiday shopping season, the company anticipates a surge in demand on top of the already-high order volumes it has recorded this year.

“The increased reliance on online shopping has presented amazing opportunities in ecommerce logistics for the companies delivering these services as well as for individuals looking for seasonal work or to begin careers in the logistics industry,” said Geoffrey Friederich, vice president of human resources, Ingram Micro. “The success of our operations depends on the important work of our talented teammates. We want to attract the best workforce in the industry and to do that, we are investing in retention beyond the holidays, offering medical benefits from day one, weekly paychecks, a 401k company matching program, paid vacation and sick time, and opening flexible roles via part-time or weekend positions. We meet our associates where they are, focus heavily on training, and are excited to welcome thousands of new teammates before the year ends. The health and safety of our team is also a top priority and we are proud to exceed CDC preventative and sanitation recommendations in our effort to prevent COVID-19 transmission.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic and continuing into the holiday season and beyond, Ingram Micro’s warehouses in the U.S. will continue to receive multiple deep cleanings every week. Temperature screenings are in place, workstations are spaced out to enable social distancing, and all other health and precautionary measures are diligently upheld.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets. We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

