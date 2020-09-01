Indeed Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud to Drive Efficiencies across its Global Operations

The world’s leading job site runs on AWS to gain operational efficiencies, unlock data-driven insights, and accelerate innovation of new products

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Indeed, the world’s leading job site, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud. As part of the multi-year agreement, Indeed will migrate more than 30 petabytes of data to AWS, moving its customer-facing products, business-critical workloads, and legacy databases to AWS. As a result of the move, Indeed expects to reduce its global data center footprint by 40% while streamlining its overall IT operations. By running on the world’s leading cloud, Indeed can scale its core data platform on top of AWS’s reliable infrastructure, enhancing the site’s availability and reliability to give users around the world better performance even during periods of peak demand.

Indeed is leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services, including analytics, machine learning, managed databases, compute, storage, serverless, security, and data warehousing, to accelerate innovation of new customer-facing products and services while reducing development costs for those products by more than 20%. Indeed will leverage AWS to analyze more than one petabyte of data per day, delivering powerful new insights into customer interests, activities, and outcomes to inform how it connects job seekers and employers.

“AWS is our preferred choice for cloud infrastructure and services, and we are excited to provide our data platform users with the increased availability, performance, and security that come with running on AWS,” said Doug Gray, SVP and General Manager of Platforms at Indeed. “By giving our developers access to the wide range of AWS services, we are empowering them to build the most powerful and efficient tools so that we can continue to deliver on our mission to help people get jobs.”

“Indeed is a trusted resource for hundreds of millions of job seekers and employers, and its platform is more critical than ever during this time when so many people are searching for work. Powered by the world’s leading cloud, Indeed has the reliability, scale, and services it needs to help those job seekers find favorable outcomes,” said Greg Pearson, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Data is at the heart of Indeed’s business, and by moving its data platform to AWS, Indeed can leverage the broadest and deepest array of services, including analytics and machine learning, to fuel innovation and better match employers with prospective talent. Growing and streamlining its business on AWS will enable Indeed to remain lean and nimble as it creates new experiences for its users so that it can continue to lead the field for job search.”

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 77 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (comScore, March 2020) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 3 million employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees and more than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Indeed delivers 3X more hires than any other job site (SilkRoad Technology Source of Hire Report, 2018). For more information, visit indeed.com.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr