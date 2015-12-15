ID Technologies Named Samsung Diamond Partner of the Year at Samsung V/X Live: Business Reimagined

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ID Technologies was named Diamond Partner of the Year by Samsung Electronics America at the Samsung Partner Awards and Samsung V/X: Business Reimagined. The awards program highlights the many contributions partners make to the display and mobile industry.

ID Technologies is a mission-driven integrated solution provider focused on offering strategic vendor solutions, secure system integration and complex engineering and IT service delivery. ID Technologies, in close partnership with Samsung, consistently provides cutting-edge display solutions to enable customers to achieve success.

Chris Oliver, CEO of ID Technologies, said “ID Tec continues to build a world class organization focused on enabling our federal clients to take advantage of the best technologies available to meet their missions. Our long-standing partnership with Samsung allows us to provide cutting-edge display solutions to enable the warfighter to achieve mission success. We are honored to be named the Diamond Partner of the Year and truly look forward to continued growth and success in this partnership.”

The past year saw unprecedented challenges for companies across the board, making it critical for them to stay agile and pivot where needed to continue operating. Samsung’s distinguished partners supported customers throughout these challenges and while consistently delivered excellent service – all while growing and flourishing in the face of adversity.

“At Samsung we value our partnership with ID Technologies and the ideas they bring to the table. Over the course of the last year, our partners demonstrated their dedication to creating innovative solutions to support customers during challenging times,” said Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, Displays. “We are pleased to show our gratitude and honor ID Technologies for their hard work and are excited to continue our partnership.”

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products and services across mobile devices, connected appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks and digital solutions. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering, and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts and partnering with industry leaders and innovators, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise, and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. Their primary goal is to ease the customers’ experience and minimize time-to-value, recognizing that the customer’s job is already tough enough. ID Technologies calls this approach “Accelerating Simplicity” – making it easier for their customers to buy and use IT that is fit-for-purpose, at mission speed. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.

Contacts

Media:



Kelly Harris – Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Partner Programs



(703) 840-6027



Kharris@idtec.com