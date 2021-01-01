HID Global Introduces New Seos Credentials, Including World’s First to Achieve SEAL-5 Certification from Security Testing Provider TÜV

Company adds first finished access control card certified to the TÜViT security evaluation methodology and Seos Essential, an economical option for simplicity and security

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HID–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has expanded its award-winning Seos® credential family with two new products. The Seos 16K is the industry’s first credential certified to the highest IT security level established by the independent testing service provider TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH, and it features the highest memory in the series to support multi-application deployments. Seos Essential is a new, single-application credential that delivers trusted security, data protection for deployments where complex implementations are not necessary.

“Seos technology continues to evolve to meet the needs of sophisticated users while also offering new economical options for basic physical access control in everyday applications,” said Harm Radstaak, Senior Vice President and Head of Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global. “In addition to expanding the Seos family to meet broader requirements, we have achieved a major smart card industry certification milestone that gives organizations the confidence they can mitigate risk by investing in a credential that has been independently validated by a qualified and unbiased third party.”

The TÜV SEAL-5 standards represent a more stringent approach than other security evaluation standards in that it requires a robust and validated change management policies, communication processes and lifecycle management procedures.

HID’s TÜV-certified Seos 16K card is the successor to its offering for multi-application use cases that require 16 kilobytes (KB) of memory. The credential now features a new hardware platform to deliver improved read performance and an enhanced Seos operating system that has been certified to the most rigorous Security Assurance Level (SEAL) in the TÜV methodology for evaluating trusted site and product security. The TÜV SEAL-5 evaluation signifies all requirements have been fulfilled for delivering the highest level of IT product or service trustworthiness.

The Seos Essential card offers a cost-effective and simplified approach to providing trusted management of secure identities. Users benefit from all of the proven and highly secure, multi-layered features of HID’s award-winning Seos technology. This includes the latest cryptographic algorithms and security techniques plus a secure messaging protocol that protects data transmission between card and reader. The credential is fully supported by the HID® Signo™ and iCLASS SE® reader platforms. It is also available as a multi-technology card, combining 125 KHz Prox and a high-frequency Seos contactless microprocessor.

About TÜViT

TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH is focused on the testing and certification of security in information technology. As an independent testing service provider for IT security, TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH is an international leader. Numerous customers already benefit from the company’s tested security. The portfolio includes cyber security, evaluation of software and hardware, IoT/Industry 4.0, data protection, ISMS, smart energy, mobile security, automotive security, eID and trust services, as well as testing and certification of data centers with regard to their physical security and high availability. TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Essen, is a company of the TÜV NORD GROUP, which operates as one of the largest technology service providers with more than 14,000 employees and business activities in 100 countries worldwide.

TÜViT is the umbrella brand of the business unit IT, one of the six globally positioned business units in the TÜV NORD GROUP. The business unit IT is represented by the companies TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH and the consulting company TÜV NORD IT Secure Communications GmbH & Co. KG, which is based in Berlin.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2021 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved.

